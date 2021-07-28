Who is going home on Big Brother this week? BB23 cast confirms target

Members of the BB23 cast meet up in the HOH Room. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast has confirmed its target, and we know who is going home this week on the show. It will not be a huge surprise to the live feed subscribers, but it could be a tad unexpected for the CBS viewers.

To quickly summarize the week, Xavier Prather won the Head of Household Competition. He nominated Britini D’Angelo and Brent Champagne for eviction, speaking to his alliances about how he wanted Brent gone this week.

The BB23 cast then played the Veto Competition during the weekend, with Christian Birkenberger winning the Power of Veto.

Christian is on the same team as Xavier, giving him every incentive to keep the nominations the same. That’s exactly what he did as he declined to use the Week 3 Power of Veto.

Who is going home on Big Brother this week?

At the July 29 Eviction Ceremony, Brent Champagne is going to be evicted by the BB23 cast. The vote is not going to be very close either.

There was a small bit of chatter about Alyssa Lopez possibly voting against Britini, to which she could say that she kept her word to Brent (who she claims to be working with).

Azah Awasum, Christian, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell, and Whitney Williams are all voting against Brent, so he is a goner.

We think it will be an 11-0 vote, but hold out the thought that Alyssa might toss one out there for Britini.

The biggest thing to note is that Brent still doesn’t know what is going on. He is still convinced that he is safe from the vote and that he will base how he plays the rest of the season on who doesn’t vote to save him this week.

Lmao Derek X's face as Brent is breaking down who they can trust based on tomorrow's vote knowing full well he threw the HOH and veto specifically to vote out Brent tomorrow 🤣 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/ItfNtZkbTw — Wear sunblock and don't be racist. (@SarcasticerVeg) July 28, 2021

Moving on to Week 4 of Big Brother 23

With a one-sided eviction vote set for the July 29 episode, most of the BB23 cast is already planning out what will occur next week in the house. There are several different plans for nominations, and it could be very interesting to see which route the next Big Brother Head of Household takes.

There are also a few people chattering about throwing the next HOH Competition because they don’t want to be the one to take a shot at Team Kings. That is the only team with four players still left on it, making them supposedly easy targets for the Week 4 nominees.

Outside of the house, Frenchie is auctioning off stuff that he wore in the house. He is doing it to try to raise some money for charity.

Also, outside of the house, former Big Brother houseguests Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just had a baby. The couple met as members of the BB18, went on a season of The Amazing Race together, recently got married, and are now the proud parents of a son.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.