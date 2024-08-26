Big Brother recap: A new HOH, an Instigator, and drama ahead of nominations

A new episode of Big Brother 26 revealed what happened after Brooklyn Rivera was evicted.

Brooklyn was the fifth person sent home this summer, as an 8-1 vote ended her time on the show.

The quest to win $750,000 continued that night, with the final 11 players competing in a new Head of Household Competition.

Earlier that morning, voting had also ended for the Instigator twist.

Big Brother fans were allowed to vote for someone who would create chaos and spread rumors in the house.

That houseguest could earn a special cash prize for being a successful Instigator.

Big Brother 26, Episode 19 recap: The final 11 houseguests

The August 25 episode recapped Week 5, where Tucker Des Lauriers controlled the house as HOH and POV winner. He set his eyes on getting Brooklyn evicted and succeeded in that quest.

New footage began with Tucker speaking in the Diary Room. He was very excited about getting Brooklyn out.

Chelsie spoke next in a Diary Room session after she won the AI Arena Challenge and gained safety.

Tucker spoke with Cam Sullivan-Brown about being happy he had survived being on the block. He shared the secret that people were ready to vote Cam out if he was left on the block with Chelsie.

Leah Peters shed some tears after having voted out her friend (Brooklyn). She said she felt that she had no choice in the voting process.

Cam finding out he was a Brooklyn win away from leaving: #BB26 pic.twitter.com/3z5DHgp4Nc — RealityBBQ #BB26 (@rbbq) August 26, 2024

Who won the HOH Competition on Big Brother 26 for Week 6?

Tucker watched as the other 10 houseguests competed for the power.

Soundbite videos were shown and the players had to answer true or false questions about the videos.

Angela Murray and Quinn Martin were eliminated on the first question.

Leah, Kimo Apaka, Makensy Manbeck, and Cam were eliminated on the second question.

Joseph Rodriguez, Chelsie, and Rubina Bernabe missed the third question.

T’Kor Clottey won the HOH Competition extremely fast.

Nomination anticipation

Nearly everyone was shown feeling that they should be safe with T’Kor as the Head of Household. Many people celebrated, including Kimo and Rubina who celebrated in private and cried due to being so happy.

T’Kor, Tucker, Kimo, and Rubina constructed a four-person alliance. They called themselves Freindzzzz (Yep. That’s the real name.).

The Big Brother Instigator is introduced

Big Brother fans chose Tucker to be the Instigator. He was able to use AI versions of the houseguests to spread misinformation. He got to pick each avatar and dictate exactly what they would say.

It was revealed that America would vote to award him $0, $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000 after his week as the Instigator.

Tucker is the AI Instigator – that DR was precious, he was SO happy 😂 golden retriever energy that I just can’t be mad at… 😅 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/3j9NiSeO1i — So Here It Is, Gurl! ✨ (@SoHereItIsGurl) August 26, 2024

AI Quinn popped up first. He revealed that he saw Tucker and Rubina holding hands. He also celebrated the Pentagon alliance and stated that Rubina should have been sent home instead of Cedric Hodges.

Rubina started crying, not knowing Tucker had scripted what Quinn was saying. He went to console her, where she talked about being upset that their showmance had been exposed. Tucker was shown crying in the Diary Room over what he’d done.

The Instigator hits the house! Rubina didn't take it well and Tucker felt bad in the DR! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/HYFVKGgzo7 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 26, 2024

When her Have Not time ended, Angela went all-out on eating a BLAT sandwich. An amusing segment with classical music was shown during the episode.

That’s not all. Here’s a clip of Angela saying “cheers” to Brooklyn’s picture as she enjoyed a charcuterie plate in the dining room. Angela has not forgotten what Brooklyn did.

Who did T’Kor nominate for eviction?

T’Kor Clottey nominated Cam Sullivan-Brown, Makensy Manbeck, and Tucker Des Lauriers for eviction.

Tucker offered to be a pawn even though he wanted to stay off the block for a week. Cam wound up on the block because he wouldn’t talk game with T’Kor. Makensy was an easy nomination because she told T’Kor to target Kimo (which would not happen).

