Big Brother: Janelle Pierzina states that Nicole Franzel is jealous of Tyler Crispen and his girlfriend Angela Rummans

Big Brother 22 cast member Janelle Pierzina is posting about Nicole Franzel on Twitter again. This time, Janelle is addressing the negative comments that Nicole is continuously making about Tyler Crispen on the Big Brother live feeds.

As we previously reported, Nicole referred to Tyler as a snake when chatting in the backyard with Cody Calafiore. She repeatedly called him “slimy” and stated that he has “poison in him.”

Some of Nicole’s recent tirades about Tyler even made it to the Monday night episode. She called Tyler a “dirty” player and was really mad that he put her on the block – even though she was in the ear of Daniele Donato to put Tyler on the block when Dani was Head of Household.

Janelle lashes out at Nicole again

Ever since she got evicted from Big Brother 22, Janelle has been commenting about the current season on social media. Recently, she even shared that she had auctioned off a necklace that she wore on the show to make $18,300 for charity.

At various times, Janelle has also addressed Nicole’s actions and comments inside of the house. That includes Nicole’s wedding, which was also a topic that Ian Terry was asked about in his post-eviction interviews.

Now, Janelle is addressing that vast number of comments that Nicole has been making about Tyler, likely including Nicole talking to herself and the cameras about Tyler on Sunday and certainly because of what Nicole said during Monday night’s episode.

As for what Janelle has now said, she wrote, “Nicole is jealous of Tyler & Angela. I know this because last Spring, I started liking Angela’s pictures and this bothered Nicole. She straight up asked me why I wasn’t liking her IG pics and why I was liking Angela’s. It’s no surprise she is after Tyler for being popular. #BB22.”

Fans sharing mixed reactions to Janelle’s post

It seems like there are now two camps of fans when it comes to people responding to Janelle’s latest post about Nicole. One group of fans is agreeing with everything that Janelle says about Nicole, while another group is saying that it’s time for Janelle to move on.

But quite a few fans were on Tyler’s side when they saw Nicole speaking about him in the latest episode.

Queen Janelle 💕confirmed Nicole 😒is in fact jealous of Tyler 💕and Angela 💕,that Nicole got mad when Janelle started liking pictures of Tyler and Angela so you know what? That makes me see clearer what I will do..#BB22 pic.twitter.com/L7mNcyrxKK — QtpieJillybeans💝(#KrossCult) (@jillsteet05) October 6, 2020

That's so rich! You're mad Christmas and Tyler flipped, but it was ok for you to flip on Ian?! Which got Da'Vonne, Kevin, and David sent home! One of the most hypocritical situations I've seen on Big Brother. You're a clown, Nicole! 🤡 #BB22 pic.twitter.com/lHkxXU0V0h — Alana Gentry (@anjas_llamas) October 6, 2020

The season is really starting to wind down and there aren’t many episodes left before the Big Brother 22 winner is revealed. Janelle won’t get a vote because she didn’t make it to the BB22 jury, but there could still be a lot of drama coming up.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we have a lot of spoilers about what is going to happen at the next Eviction Ceremony. Here is our breakdown of all the latest spoilers and who is about to get voted off the show.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.