Big Brother All-Stars: Ian Terry discusses Nicole Franzel wedding, large BB22 alliance in post-show interviews

Big Brother All-Stars saw the eviction of Ian Terry on Thursday night and he is now doing the interview circuit a bit earlier than normal.

There are a lot of questions that interviewers have for Ian, including whether or not he is attending Nicole Franzel’s wedding, how he feels about the large alliance running the house, and if he would play Big Brother again.

In regard to that wedding, we recently reported about Janelle Pierzina sharing an invitation that she received from Nicole and Victor Arroyo. It’s a destination wedding that is reportedly going to cost people a lot of money to attend.

Ian was also invited to the wedding and fans definitely want to know if he plans to attend it after the way that Nicole treated him in the Big Brother house.

As he is heading to the BB22 jury house, Ian hasn’t been able to watch much of the footage yet. It means that his opinion is still based only on his interactions with Nicole in the house and that goodbye message she left him.

Is Ian going to Nicole’s wedding?

Us Weekly got straight to the point and asked Ian if he is going to Nicole’s wedding. Ian told them, “I was invited to Nicole’s wedding before the season. I’m not sure I’m going to go. Anything that happened in the game has no effect on that, just to make that very clear. It just depends on what my schedule’s like. I obviously appreciate the invite. Nothing in the game will affect that.”

It makes sense that he is keeping an open mind about it. And he again gave a classy answer, stating that Nicole’s gameplay would not affect their friendship. Could his opinion shift when he sees the videos of groups of BB22 cast members making fun of him with Nicole in the room?

Nicole A. and Kaysar speak on the people in the house making fun of Ian’s autism #BB22 pic.twitter.com/UDLw9oXVWV — cece (@sedmond91) September 9, 2020

Ian talks about revealing his autism to the world

In an interview with Parade, Ian was asked what it felt like to reveal his true self on the show when he spoke about being on the spectrum.

Ian stated, “It was something that had been speculated online a lot over the past eight years. I felt like it was a good time to share this. Obviously, it’s a spectrum. There are varying degrees there. Frankly, I don’t see any reason why sharing that would be a bad thing. It’s already out there being speculated on; let’s go ahead and say it.”

Ian learned about The Committee

It was in the goodbye message from Nicole that Ian really learned about the much larger alliance (The Committee) running the game this season. It’s also something that Tyler Crispen mentioned in his message.

Ian had thought that something might be taking place, but he had no clue that Nicole was also a part of it. He was asked by several interviewers what he felt about it all.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he was asked how surprised he was by the revelation. Ian said, “Really, I was kind of surprised. I think it had crossed my mind a couple of times in the last week. That being said, I think that’s a really strong alliance and I give kudos to them for putting it together and running it so well. So I’m not going to get mad at really good gameplay like that, so hats off to them.”

#BB22's Ian Terry shares whether he ever felt like he was treated differently by his fellow houseguests after revealing he was on the autism spectrum — read more here: https://t.co/MwP5YTHdnB pic.twitter.com/Kr7qsdUjCh — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 18, 2020

Now that he is a member of the BB22 jury, Ian will get to vote on who is named the Big Brother 22 winner. That won’t come until the end of October, though, with 10 people still in the game.

For readers who have not yet heard, CBS is shifting the schedule of episodes in October to make room for airing movies. Make sure to mark your calendars for the new episode dates.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.