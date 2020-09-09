Big Brother 22 cast members continue making fun of Ian Terry and his autism

What happens on Big Brother 22 when a restaurant owner walks into a room with two mothers and a nurse while making fun of a guy with autism? Constant laughter.

That was the case on Wednesday night, as members of the BB22 cast continued to make fun of Ian and/or lie about his anxiety dealing with them this summer.

The situation in the house nearly led to Ian self-evicting from the game, and he probably would if he learned what some of these people are doing behind his back.

Earlier in the season, Ian let some of the people he was closest to in the house know that he is autistic. He also explained how the hammock in the backyard helps him a lot, as he can rock on it and self-soothe.

Some people have been extremely understanding, especially Kaysar Ridha, who talked at length with him about it.

Other members of the Big Brother 22 cast poke fun at him and accuse him of faking symptoms in order to get attention.

And then there is Nicole Franzel. To Ian’s face, she is very supportive and nurturing, but when he isn’t in the room, Nicole takes part in the jokes and laughs at Ian.

Another laugh session at Ian’s expense

The video below comes from Wednesday night, where Memphis Garrett walked into a room where Daniele Donato, Nicole Franzel, and Christmas Abbott were all hanging out.

It started with jokes from Memphis, Memphis mocking Ian, and then the three ladies laughing at Ian’s expense. It ended with Christmas making another comment about Ian playing up the storyline.

Memphis talks about Ian rocking and stressing him out #bb22 pic.twitter.com/jabaHw2ILe — bb clips + caps (@clips_bb) September 9, 2020

And here is a new clip of Dani complaining again about Ian self-soothing with Nicole agreeing to her statements. As Dani mentions, this isn’t even close to the first time that the alliance in charge of the house has been making negative comments about Ian.

The evil step sisters moved their target to Ian rocking too much for their liking. 🙄😡 #BB22 pic.twitter.com/9OGIMxe9xk — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) September 9, 2020

And here is a clip of Enzo Palumbo joining in with Dani and Memphis in yet another conversation about Ian.

Memphis says he would nom Ian, because he thinks Ian is “weird”. Enzo & Dani agree & laugh. Memphis: Ian you’re going OTB, cuz you’re f***in acting weird as sh*t. Enzo: Yeah, you and Isaac. Dani: You guys can battle it out on jury.#BB22 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/ptavNNSPlR — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) September 9, 2020

Some fans are not happy with BB22 cast right now

Below are some of the responses that fans have posted on social media in response to what is taking place in the house about Ian.

Dani: Accuses Ian of faking his autism. Accuses Bay of stealing @JanellePierzina's clothes and trashes her parenting but she has the nerve to call someone disrespectful and tasteless?? Ok. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/sPTiyjFFM4 — 👁️ (@LoveLeviXO) September 4, 2020

me breaking into the bb house next time they start laughing and making fun of ian #bb22 pic.twitter.com/r3bcIIAUWt — 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞 (@maybqnk) September 9, 2020

Below is a picture from Big Brother 14 (that Ian Terry won) which one fan feels encapsulates exactly what is going on this summer in the house.

It appears that Daniele Donato is still sticking with her claim that Ian is faking his autism this season. That’s a sad aspect of the season that likely won’t be referenced during an episode on CBS because it would definitely make the show look bad.

But this season is turning into a rough one overall, and Dani isn’t the only person to blame.

#BB22

-Dani saying Bay took Janelle's clothes

-Enzo making jokes about Kaysar being Middle Eastern

-Kevin saying Kaysar is fake crying over racism

-Memphis using the R slur

-Dani saying Ian is using his autism as a strategy

-Dani saying "dance monkey dance" to Kevin pic.twitter.com/cBzq6pS4nf — ⭐️ (@BBroSuperFan) August 29, 2020

