Is Ian from Big Brother autistic? BB22 cast members Kaysar Ridha, Ian Terry discuss

Ian Terry from Big Brother 22 is autistic. He let some of his fellow houseguests know that fact and it resulted in viewers learning something new about Kaysar Ridha as well.

It’s been a number of years since Ian became the Big Brother 14 winner, but he was invited back to compete against a cast of All-Stars this summer. It appears that things are becoming even more stressful for him this time around.

Be careful reading ahead here, as it is going to reference some Big Brother spoilers that have not yet made it to any of the CBS episodes.

Is Ian from Big Brother autistic?

There were a lot of fans on social media who noticed some of the tics that Ian was exhibiting on the Big Brother live feeds and it led to some questions about autism.

For live feed subscribers, the answers to many of those questions came right away, as Ian was discussing autism with a number of people he considers to be aligned with inside the Big Brother house.

In the video below, Ian Terry can be seen hanging out with Kaysar Ridha, Nicole Anthony, and Janelle Pierzina. They were discussing the stresses of the season when Ian started getting very personal with the other BB22 cast members.

If you didn’t watch the video above, Kaysar tells Ian that he is also autistic and that he had figured that out about Ian before he even spoke up. The people in the room were quite kind to Ian at that moment and it shows that this might be a quartet that could go far in the game this summer.

Alliances in the BB22 house?

Late into the night of Day 1 this season, Kaysar held court in the loft. Ian Terry, Kevin Campbell, and David Alexander could be seen having deep conversations with him as Janelle Pierzina watched from the back. It seemed like that could be a group that would definitely try hard to work together.

The Safety Competition results also cleared up the situation between Janelle and Kaysar, showing that they are definitely working as a duo this season. Adding a smart player like Ian to the equation could really turn them into a formidable trio if they can start taking a power position in the house.

The revelations between Kaysar and Ian have continued in private chats that they have had inside the house and this seems like a storyline that is well worth having the producers cover during an upcoming episode.

Big Brother returns August 9 at 10/9c and August 12 at 8/7c on CBS.