Big Brother All-Stars recap: Time to begin the Monday night episodes

Our first Big Brother All-Stars recap from a Monday night episode has finally arrived. CBS decided to make a big shift in its programming, ending Sunday night episodes and moving them to Monday nights for the rest of October.

We have a full breakdown of the rest of the summer 2020 schedule for readers who need to check on things. It even includes a special Friday night episode that could be an interesting treat to some viewers of the show.

The BB22 cast is down to its final six houseguests, and things are starting to get pretty intense on the Big Brother live feeds. Exactly how the jury will decide on a winner could be an interesting substory to it all.

This article will serve as a live blog for the Monday, October 5 episode. Unfortunately, there are some markets where CBS has moved the Patriots vs. Chiefs football game, causing the telecast of Big Brother Season 22, Episode 26, to be pushed back in the evening.

Make sure to check in on Monday night as we provide a live recap of the events that take place. Everything will pick up following that epic Triple Eviction episode from Thursday night.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.