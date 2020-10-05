Big Brother schedule: Ready for Monday night episodes?

The Big Brother schedule is heading into its final weeks of the summer, but there are also some big changes in store.

The biggest change is that there are no more Sunday night episodes and that the first Monday night installment of the summer is about to take place.

CBS will wrap things up over the next few weeks and the BB All-Stars 2 season finale will air on October 28.

It could take a while to get used to the new Big Brother schedule, but it begins with a Monday night episode on October 5.

Below is a list of the upcoming episodes in order to set those DVRs and mark everything down on the calendar.

When are Big Brother episode in October?

There are just 12 episodes left in the summer 2020 season. That includes four episodes on Monday nights and a special Friday night episode that could serve as a full recap of the entire season.

Monday, October 5: Episode 26, first Monday night episode

Wednesday, October 7: Episode 27

Thursday, October 8: Episode 28

Monday, October 12: Episode 29

Wednesday, October 14: Episode 30

Thursday, October 15: Episode 31

Monday, October 19: Episode 32

Wednesday, October 21: Episode 33

Thursday, October 22: Episode 34

Friday, October 23: Episode 35

Monday, October 26: Episode 36

Wednesday, October 28: Two-hour season finale at 9/8c

There are also some questions about the Monday, October 5 episode, because football got placed on CBS during primetime hours for the East Coast and Central time zones. The show may now air later in the evening for those fans, and we have a report that will be updated with any breaking news.

More Big Brother news

Following the Triple Eviction episode where she got sent to the BB22 jury, Daniele Donato has been giving interviews about her time in the game. She still doesn’t regret nominating Ian Terry and has stated that she is now done with the show.

Long-time fans of the show may find it amusing that former houseguest James Huling is running for mayor. He is hoping to use the fame he garnered from playing the reality show twice in order to take a political office in Texas.

On social media, former houseguests and many fans of the show are very frustrated with how the Triple Eviction episode played out. Some of the reasons include letting the houseguests know in advance, the predictability of the episode, and reusing basically the same Veto Competition twice.

Buckle up, because soon we are going to be sharing information about who has become the Big Brother 22 winner. We have less than four weeks until the season finale airs!

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.