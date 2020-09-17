Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina auctions off show necklace for charity

Big Brother 22 cast member Janelle Pierzina just auctioned off a necklace that she wore on the show.

The necklace was the one she wore on eviction night that spelled out her name, and she donated all of the money that came in from the auction.

Taking to her Twitter account, Janelle shared that the auction was able to raise $18,300 for just the nameplate necklace itself.

Janelle gives back

Though her time as a Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast member was short, Janelle has been very active on social media since eviction night.

Her popularity has grown even after she became the third person sent home this season. That popularity may have helped her raise even more money for the necklace.

Now, Janelle has shared the success that her necklace auction just enjoyed.

Janelle captioned a photo of herself holding the check by writing, “I sold my Janelle necklace and raised 18k for my charity Give Kids The World. If you have time please donate. #foragoodcause @HeartsofReality.”

Janelle Pierzina posts to Instagram as well

On her Instagram account, Janelle also shared a different image with another caption about what she had done.

That caption reads, “I sold my Janelle nameplate necklace and donated the money to my favorite charity. @gktwvillage @heartsofreality #foragoodcause 💕 #GKTW #bb22 #bballstars.”

Below is that additional Instagram image:

Fellow Big Brother 22 cast member Kaysar Ridha was one of the first people to comment on the Instagram post. He wasn’t the only one, either, as many other former houseguests stopped by to leave their thoughts on her message.

Kaysar wrote, “Love this! You’re amazing Janelle. This is why I’m so proud to know you.”

Bayleigh Dayton also stopped by and posted, “That’s my girl ❤️😘.”

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly wrote, “Yayayya Yayya congratulations 🙌🙌😍😍😍🍾🎉 this is so epic and amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Natalie Negrotti from Big Brother 18 wrote, “U r truly amazing a real woman.”

And those were just some of the people who have commented already. So far, her Instagram post has 28,390 likes, and her Twitter post has an additional 6,800 likes.

Could Janelle win America’s Favorite Player?

In regard to the popularity of BB22 cast members, Janelle continues to rank at the top of the list. Even though she didn’t make it to the jury house, she is still receiving an immense amount of support from the fanbase. It’s definitely possible that she could end up winning the award for America’s Favorite Player/Houseguest this summer.

Raising $18,300 for the Give Kids The World charity is definitely a move that could lead to Janelle Pierzina keeping that crown as the Queen of Big Brother, even though someone recently broke her record in the game.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.