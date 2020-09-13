Big Brother All-Stars cast: Nicole Franzel broke Janelle Pierzina’s record

The Big Brother All-Stars cast brought back Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Franzel to compete again this summer. The ladies have made a lot of fans over the years and many viewers couldn’t wait to see them play the game again.

At the start of the season, Paul Abrahamian held the record for most days on the reality competition show. Due to his second-place finishes on Big Brother 18 and Big Brother 19, Paul has played the game a total of 191 days.

When Big Brother 22 got started, Paul still held that record, but Janelle set a new mark when she made it to 200 days total. That includes 76 days from Big Brother 6, 67 days from Big Brother 7, and 34 days from Big Brother 14.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Unfortunately for Janelle, she got evicted on her 200th day and she was sent home as the third person eliminated this season. Her time on the show has likely come to an end at 200 days total.

Nicole Franzel breaks Janelle Pierzina’s record

On Big Brother 16, Nicole lasted 56 days before she was evicted. She went to the BB16 jury but was able to return to the game on Day 63. Nicole was then evicted again on Day 77 of the season.

On Big Brother 18, Nicole made it all the way through Day 99 and was named the summer 2016 winner over Paul Abrahamian.

Read More Big Brother spoilers: A member of BB22 cast ready to turn on her gender

Following those two stints, Nicole had two numbers to her name. She played BB16 for 71 days. But some people give her credit for all 77 days since that was when her game officially came to an end.

We are using only the days she played, though, and giving her credit for 71 and 99 days respectively. That left her at 170 days in the house when the Big Brother 22 season began.

Counting September 13 as a day, she has now been in the BB22 house for 40 days. In total, that gives her 210 total days of playing Big Brother, pushing her even further past Janelle and Paul on the overall lists.

People like Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, and Ian Terry are moving up the list as well, but since they have only played one season previous to this one, they won’t get close to the top of the list just yet.

Behind Nicole, Janelle, and Paul on the list is still James Huling, who played for 177 days when combining his time on Big Brother 17 and Big Brother 18.

Nicole adding to her Big Brother record

On the current season, Nicole Franzel doesn’t seem at risk of going home soon. She has some good alliances with key people and she hasn’t even come close to getting targeted for eviction.

While she has been involved in some controversy inside the house and there was a wall-yeller who revealed her alliance with Cody Calafiore, it looks like she will keep adding to her Big Brother record over the coming weeks.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.