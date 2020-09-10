Big Brother spoilers today: Memphis, Dani, Cody, and Nicole make fun of Ian again, start social media storm

Big Brother spoilers from Wednesday night include another session of houseguests making fun of Ian Terry. This time, it was Memphis Garrett, Cody Calafiore, Daniele Donato, and Nicole Franzel taking part.

It was much like the night before, with Cody in the room instead of Christmas Abbott this time, but the ugliness is continuing to show itself on Big Brother 22.

The season-long parade of insults about Ian and his autism just seems to never end, but former houseguests who are at home are now railing against these members of the BB22 cast.

The ugliness of the Big Brother 22 cast

It’s worth pointing out that when Ian heard the news about Cody’s grandfather dying, Ian went to production to find out if he could have his letter go to Cody instead if he were to win HOH. It was a noble gesture.

Just 24 hours later Cody is participating in making fun of Ian.

Below is a clip from the live feeds where Memphis enters a room that has Cody, Daniele, and Nicole in it and the fun at Ian’s expense starts up all over again.

Former Big Brother houseguests react

People who have been on the show before have been very vocal this evening about their disdain for what is taking place inside the house.

Below is a post that Kaysar Ridha made in response to one Kat Dunn from BB21 had shared that showcased the strengths and attributes that someone with autism can exhibit.

Kaysar said, “Thank you for posting this. People on the spectrum are some of the best our society has to offer. I’m mortified by the actions of these Big Brother houseguests. Before leaving I reminded Ian to never let anyone laugh at him. Ever. Period. #BB22.”

Next up, we have a still photo of Nicole when she is in the room helping to make fun of Ian. Fans have accurately pointed out that she acts one way in front of him and a completely different way when he is not in the room.

Paul Abrahamian from BB18 and BB19 posted a short comment referring to Memphis joking that he would kick in Ian’s teeth. “It’s the way I hope Ian takes out Memphis,” he posted.

Here is a second video of the bashing session on Wednesday night.

Memphis: I don't like seeing someone for that long & all of a sudden one day he just like walks in, "Hey Memphis, how you doin?" I'm just tellin ya, something's fishy.

Dani: You should interrogate him.

M: I asked production when I came in here if I could intimidate people.#bb22 pic.twitter.com/xQY1i0MOKs — Tooms (@Tooms_BB) September 10, 2020

Janelle echoes Kaysar in support of Ian

Former BB22 cast member Janelle Pierzina also took the time to post on social media this evening.

Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability 😐 https://t.co/4Vwpusq4Wv — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 10, 2020

After the huge fight between Christmas, Bayleigh, and Da’Vonne, it seemed like the house might settle down, but in some aspects it has only gotten worse.

The former houseguests are mostly being politically correct with their defenses of Ian. The same cannot be said for many of the Big Brother fans that are weighing in on social media.

Oh. Except for Evel Dick Donato. He always tells it how it is:

What in the fuck is wrong with them? https://t.co/waucXPPsp4 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) September 9, 2020

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.