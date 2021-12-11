Big Brother drama: Janelle Pierzina takes a shot at Nicole Franzel

Janelle Piezina has played on four different seasons of Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans already know that Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Franzel do not like each other.

Two of the most recognizable women who have played on Big Brother USA over the years are simply still not on the same page.

And now, Janelle is fanning the flames of that feud in a response that she posted to a social media user referencing The Amazing Race 31.

It was on that recent season of The Amazing Race that three Big Brother teams took part. The teams were Rachel Reilly and her sister Elissa Slater, couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, and friends Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes.

Janelle Pierzina makes a joke about Nicole Franzel

“A big brother cultural reset,” Twitter user @beefcakehowie wrote on a photo of Rachel Reilly and Nicole Franzel arguing during TAR 31.

“An actual competitor vs three guys and three tries,” Janelle wrote in response to the post.

The “three guys and three tries” comment is a derogatory nickname that was created by another Big Brother houseguest during Season 22. It is in reference to Nicole having dated three houseguests from seasons of the show she has starred on (Corey Brooks, Hayden Voss, and Victor Arroyo).

It definitely appears that the bad blood between Janelle and Nicole isn’t going away soon.

An actual competitor vs three guys and three tries https://t.co/R8GvG5htlo — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) December 9, 2021

