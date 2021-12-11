The Amazing Race: New cast features The Holderness Family, Love Island USA couple

The Amazing Race Season 33 cast ready for some action. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Amazing Race cast for Season 33 was revealed and among the 11 teams are two members of The Holderness Family.

CBS finally brought back a new season of its hit reality show, with 11 brand new teams competing for the $1 million prize.

The new season is going to start airing episodes in January 2022, but now TAR fans can start looking at the 22 new competitors.

Phil Keoghan returns as the host of The Amazing Race, and the season premiere will be a two-hour event that arrives on Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on CBS.

The Amazing Race Season 33 teams

Below is the list of teams for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. There are 11 teams competing in the season that will air during Winter 2022.

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44) – Married educators from New Jersey.

– Married educators from New Jersey. Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29) – Public speakers from Calfiornia.

– Public speakers from Calfiornia. Armonde “Moe” Badger (42) and Michael Norwood (26) – Police officers and singers from New York.

– Police officers and singers from New York. Arun Kuman (56) and Natalia Kumar (28) – Father and daughter from Michigan.

– Father and daughter from Michigan. Caro Viehweg (22) and Ray Gantt (25) – Couple from reality TV show Love Island.

– Couple from reality TV show Love Island. Connie Greiner (37) and Sam Greiner (39) – Married couple from North Carolina.

– Married couple from North Carolina. Dusty Harris (38) and Ryan Ferguson (37) – Best friends from Missouri.

– Best friends from Missouri. Kim Holderness (45) and Penn Holderness (47) – Married YouTube stars from North Carolina.

– Married YouTube stars from North Carolina. Marianela “Lulu” Gonzalez (37) and Marissa “Lala” Gonzalez (37) – Identical twins and radio personalities from New Jersey.

– Identical twins and radio personalities from New Jersey. Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30) – Flight attendant friends.

– Flight attendant friends. Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isiah Green-Jones (31) – Married from Oregon.

Notes on new The Amazing Race cast

Many of the members of the TAR Season 33 cast have great backstories that should provide a lot of content for viewers to enjoy this winter. Below are just some of the stories about them.

Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness are very well known for their social media presence and for all of the online content they have provided over the years. Typically, their videos involve a lot of singing, with some really funny ones that make jokes about formulaic holiday movies.

Raymond “Ray” Gantt and Caro Viehweg are a Love Island USA Season 1 couple that decided to go on TAR for a chance at the $1 million prize.

Sam Greiner is a high school football coach who famously took in the school’s quarterback as an honorary member of the family.

Spencer Stone is famous for rushing a terrorist on a train in Paris that was under attack. Clint Eastwood did a film on the subject.

Make sure to tune in on Wednesday, January 5 for the two-hour premiere of the new cast. After the debut episode airs at 8/7c, the show will slide into its regular 9/8c time slot for January 12 and beyond.

This winter is going to be packed with reality competition shows on CBS, with the network also bringing back Celebrity Big Brother for a new season.

The Amazing Race debuts on January 5 on CBS.