Big Brother alum makes SlamBall debut

SlamBall returned Friday night, and it features a former Big Brother houseguest.

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat from the Big Brother 20 cast looked great in his debut.

Faysal showed what he could do as the stopper while playing for the Lava.

A “stopper” in SlamBall is much like a center in basketball, with that player considered the last line of defense.

To be a successful stopper, a player has to be good at blocking dunks.

And Faysal was racking up the blocks on Friday night.

Faysal plays SlamBall for the Lava

SlamBall is a face-paced game of basketball using trampolines and specializes in dunks.

It used to be a sport featured on ESPN, but it has been out of commission for a while.

On Friday night, the league returned. It will play a five-week regular season in Las Vegas with many games for the eight teams.

This leads toward the SlamBall Playoffs and a SlamBall Championship Game in mid-August.

The Lava lost their first game of the season to the Slashers, 67-63.

Even though his debut was a loss, Faysal had some plays that will go on his highlight reel.

The clip below shows Faysal defending the basket successfully against a dunk. The broadcaster even called Faysal a “reality TV star” as he praised his play.

Fessy is playing SlamBall? What the hell is going on out here pic.twitter.com/zWc7hA2MDb — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 21, 2023

SlamBall isn’t for the faint of heart, as there are hard hits during the games.

Below is an example of those hits.

The next game for the Lava comes on July 22. ESPN+ will provide television coverage of the event. If the Lava win their game, they will play a second game later in the evening.

Faysal comes from reality television, where he has appeared on Big Brother and The Challenge. If his first game is any indication, he could be a beast at this sport.

