Big Brother alum Derek Frazier upset about not getting on The Amazing Race, responds to ugly fan pushback

The Amazing Race is filming a new season, and Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 felt left out.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the new season features a Big Brother alum on each team.

Among the cast members for TAR38 is Hannah Chaddha, who was also on the BB23 cast.

During BB23, Derek was part of an alliance called The Cookout. All six members of that alliance made it to the end.

Xavier Prather won BB23, and Derek finished as the runner-up. Since then, the other five members of The Cookout have each appeared on another reality competition show.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Xavier, Derek, and Hannah made up The Cookout.

Here’s a look at the new The Amazing Race 38 cast, which features three former Big Brother winners.

Derek Frazier feels ‘left out’ by CBS

“CBS, thank you. Since Big Brother 23, five out of six members of The Cookout have competed on CBS competition shows, and I appreciate you making it clear how you feel about me. Trust me, it doesn’t feel good, I definitely feel left out,” Derek wrote on social media.

After Derek made the post, he received backlash from many Big Brother fans. He later deleted the tweet and shared tweets from supportive folks.

A tweet from Derek Frazier. Pic credit: @thederekfrazier/X

Derek responds to the online pushback

After getting inundated with responses to his original tweet, Derek posted several responses online, referencing folks telling him to get a job and attacking his body type.

“Oh, so I’m fat, obese, lazy, gonna have a heart attack, can’t run, doesn’t work out… did I miss any other tired fat jokes? Because let’s be real, a lot of y’all don’t even follow me, which is fine, but my a** has been in the gym for the last year putting in the work. When my time comes, I’ll be ready. And guess what? I’ll still be a big guy, just one who stays proving people like you wrong,” Derek responded on X.

Oh, so I’m fat, obese, lazy, gonna have a heart attack, can’t run, doesn’t work out… did I miss any other tired fat jokes? Because let’s be real, a lot of y’all don’t even follow me, which is fine, but my ass has been in the gym for the last year putting in the work. When my… pic.twitter.com/ktwxfKs45K — Derek Frazier BIG D (@TheDerekFrazier) March 17, 2025

“And let me just say this for all the people telling me to ‘get a full-time job’ , I’ve been a director full-time since 2021, for the last three years. Oh, and I’ve also lost over 71 pounds, working out seven days a week. So let’s be clear, there are no excuses here. I’m just speaking facts and telling the truth!” Derek later tweeted.

Derek has been on a weight-loss journey and has seen lots of success.

He is FAT. pic.twitter.com/EHIMaT4V8t — Derek Frazier BIG D (@TheDerekFrazier) March 17, 2025

More from reality television

Big Brother 27 arrives this summer, and The Amazing Race 38 likely airs in Fall 2025 on CBS.

The Traitors 4 should also be filming this summer, and Survivor 50 with Jeff Probst is on the way.

So, what do you think about Derek Frazier on another reality competition show? Should he get another shot? Share your comments below.

Previous seasons of Big Brother and The Amazing Race are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS. The Amazing Race airs Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.