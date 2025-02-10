Derek Frazier weight loss: Big Brother alum proud of journey

Derek Frazier has come a long way in his weight loss journey.

Big Brother fans met him during the 2021 season when he was on the BB23 cast.

The son of boxing legend Joe Frazier, Derek joined the cast as a safety officer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Derek finished as the BB23 runner-up, with Xavier Prather becoming the latest Big Brother winner.

Derek and Xavier were also part of one of the most successful Big Brother alliances, as all six members of The Cookout made it to the end.

Now Derek is proud to reveal that he has lost 71 pounds in 10 months of hard work.

Derek Frazier’s weight loss journey

“Flexing 💪🏾—muscle marinates best under premium meat 🥩,” Derek Frazier captioned a new Instagram post.

Derek looks great as he poses for the camera.

Support from Big Brother alums

Many Big Brother alums have left Derek supportive messages on his latest post.

“I’m so proud of you!! Look at you doing what you said you were going to do! Your commitment to your health is so motivating. (I might maybe possibly hit the a 5 minute workout),” wrote Tiffany Mitchell from BB23.

“Looking great brother, proud of you! 👏🏽,” wrote Joseph Abdin from BB24.

Derek Frazier finds social media support. Pic credit: @TheDerekFrazier/Instagram

More on Derek’s weight loss

Derek has kept fans on TikTok updated with his workout regime. He recently shared a post with before-and-after segments so viewers could see the massive changes.

“Call it a comeback. To everyone who said ‘no,’ ‘too fat,’ or ‘you’ll never be picked again’—thanks for the fuel. That’s a total of 71 pounds lost in just 10 months. And trust me, I’m just getting started!” Derek captioned his post.

Many supportive comments have been left on that video.

Derek shared another comparison video to give fans an even closer look at how far he has come.

“Look at your today. Over the past 10 months, I faced my trauma—both physically and mentally—and conquered my fears. Find what motivates you, grab it, and RUN with it,” he captioned the post.

