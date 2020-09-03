Big Brother All-Stars: Who is the least popular houseguest of summer 2020 season?

The Big Brother All-Stars cast has someone new listed as the least popular houseguest of the summer 2020 season.

Last week, Nicole Franzel and Kevin Campbell bounced around at the bottom of this particular fan poll, but someone new now resides at the bottom of the heap.

And that person may be there for different reasons for various fans of the show.

Who is the least popular houseguest on BB All-Stars 2?

Joker’s Updates does a daily poll of its users to gauge which people from each cast are the most and least popular.

It’s a fun poll that ends up being a good indicator for who might end up winning the award for Favorite Houseguest or Favorite Jury Member each season on the show.

Currently, the poll for BB All-Stars 2 has Janelle Pierzina as the most beloved houseguest. Even seven days after her eviction, Janelle is still residing in the top spot.

And as for the least popular houseguest? That is now David Alexander.

When David basically blew up the game of Tyler Crispen and then failed to understand what he was actually doing, his stock among Big Brother fans plummeted even lower than it had already been.

Those fans who are voting against David might be surprised to learn that he claims to have a 187 IQ. If his IQ really is that high, it hasn’t translated to making good moves or doing well at competitions inside the house.

More results from the latest Joker’s Updates poll

Taking a deeper look at the poll, currently, the five most popular houseguests in the house are Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Ian Terry, Keesha Smith, and Tyler Crispen (in order).

And the five people who are getting the lowest grades (in reverse) are David Alexander, Nicole Franzel, Daniele Donato, Cody Calafiore, and Kevin Campbell.

Now, these polls aren’t necessarily representative of every Big Brother fan, but they have returned some pretty accurate results over the years. If that continues, it seems very likely that Janelle, Kaysar, or Ian could end up winning the extra $25,000 by getting named America’s Favorite at the end of the season.

Could Nicole Franzel drop to the bottom?

A plane may have been flown over the Big Brother house with a banner denouncing Nicole. It followed up someone yelling at the wall that led to Nicole and Cody trending on Twitter.

It seems very possible that Nicole could soon fall to the bottom of this poll again, but that could all depend on how well David plays the game in Week 5.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.