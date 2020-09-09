Big Brother All-Stars spoilers: Summary of house events for the week

A lot of Big Brother All-Stars spoilers have come out over the past week that didn’t make it to an episode on CBS yet. This is a summary and review of the important events that will lead up to the Week 5 Eviction Ceremony.

Christmas Abbott won Head of Household for the week during a competition that saw Slick Six alliance members going after each other. It also revealed to Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayliegh Dayton that they shouldn’t be trusting Daniele Donato and Cody Calafiore. That realization may have come a bit late.

Ahead of the Nomination Ceremony, Christmas spoke to different people about her fears that she was going to get “shot” and “cut” by Bayleigh if/when she nominated her. Christmas did end up nominating Bayleigh (with Da’Vonne) but did not get physically harmed in any way.

The BB22 cast also played in the BB Basement Competition where three powers were assigned to houseguests. David Alexander can save a nominee from the block, Christmas can protect someone from becoming a replacement nominee, and Dani can allow an outgoing Head of Household to play in the next HOH Competition.

Internal drama within the BB22 cast

Ian Terry and Tyler Crispen reportedly almost self-evicted when their anxiety and stress levels in the game got to be too much to deal with. Then, right before the Veto Meeting, Tyler tried to get Christmas to put him on the block so that he could go home.

Before Tyler’s request, the Week 5 Veto Competition took place. Ian sat out for health reasons and Christmas then won the prize/punishment POV.

After Christmas won the POV, Tyler went to Bayleigh and told her that he felt bad about what had taken place inside the house, including events that led to her being a target. That’s when he told her he was going to get Christmas to name him as a replacement nominee. But Christmas didn’t do it.

At the same time, Christmas and Tyler continued to act like Bayleigh was about to be safe, with Da’Vonne Rogers also being made aware of the situation. Christmas even set up an all-women alliance that she claimed she wanted to take to the end.

Then, at the Veto Meeting, Christmas kept the nominations the same. Bayleigh was completely caught off guard after what she had been told. This all led up to a huge house fight between Christmas, Bayleigh, and Da’Vonne.

Who is going home this week on Big Brother?

Bayleigh and Da’Vonne are the two nominees that remain on the block ahead of the Week 5 Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night. One of them will be going home and not making it to the BB22 jury.

As it stands, that person is going to be Bayleigh Dayton. She will become the fifth person evicted from the game this season.

Other news from inside of the house includes a new wall-yeller who tried to expose Christmas and Tyler. There was also some very sad news, as it was revealed that Cody Calafiore’s grandfather has passed away. Cody learned of the news on Tuesday night.

On Thursday night the BB22 cast will be knocked down to just 11 people competing for the $500,000 prize, but the good news for all of them is that they get a pay raise for making it this far in the season.

Stay tuned, because once Bayleigh is evicted, there are going to be a lot of Big Brother All-Stars spoilers coming from the live feeds as people start to scramble to not be at the bottom of the pecking order in Week 6.

