Big Brother 22: Cody Calafiore loses family member, Paulie Calafiore posts about it on social media

Big Brother 22 houseguest Cody Calafiore has lost a family member. His brother, Paulie Calafiore, just posted about it on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Paulie posted that he and Cody had lost their grandfather.

In a tribute to his grandfather, Paulie posted a long message and a photo of them together on his Instagram account. He would later take the time to thank fans and friends for their well-wishes in a message on Instagram.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

“A legend has fallen. I never thought I’d be writing these words about you after seeing you fight through all that you have but now I definitely know where I get my no quit fight mentality from,” Paulie’s caption started.

“The doctors said you had 1 month to live. That was 14 months ago. A true stubborn Sicilian through and through. I would call you the OG Italian Stallion but you’ve always been more of a Bull in terms of how strong you’ve always been,” Paulie continued.

Later in the post, Paulie addressed Cody, writing, “Please watch over Cody in that house and give him the strength to finish after hearing the news. I’m training for something very special right now that I know is going to make you proud.”

And to close out the extensive message, Paulie wrote, “Thank you for being a protector of this family for so long. Thank you for showing love and compassion while showing strength. I love you so much Pop Pop. Rest In Power ❤️.”

Read More Big Brother 22 spoilers: CBS may have a special episode already scheduled

Big Brother houseguests share their love

A lot of former Big Brother houseguests have already left messages of support for Paulie, who was a member of the Big Brother 18 cast.

Kathryn Dunn from Big Brother 21 posted, “Love you Paulie!!! I’m so sorry for your loss❤️ thinking of you.”

Swaggy C from Big Brother 20 wrote, “STAY UP BRO!!! RIP 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur posted, “Sorry for your loss bro. ❤️.”

Cara Marie Sorbello from The Challenge left an extensive message for Paulie, letting him know all of her thoughts about Paulie and his grandfather.

Cody will keep playing on Big Brother 22

After finishing in second place on Big Brother 16, Cody has returned for another shot at that the $500,000 prize. He is in a lot of strong alliances and it certainly appears like he has a shot to win it all.

Recently, Nicole Franzel, who has a final two deal with Cody, remarked about their great position in the house. That should continue, especially since they are not a part of the drama and fighting between Christmas Abbott, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Bayleigh Dayton that just exploded on the live feeds.

After this upcoming Eviction Ceremony, everyone left in the game will have at least made it to the BB22 jury. That comes with a nice pay raise, making it an accomplishment everyone wants.

The impact of losing his grandfather is likely to be a huge one, but we expect Cody to keep playing.

Cody has a great social game and competition skills to push forward in the game and he might be in a prime position to get named the Big Brother 22 winner in October.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.