Big Brother All-Stars pay: Memphis Garrett talked numbers on live feeds

The Big Brother All-Stars pay is a bit better than what a cast gets during a regular summer season of the show.

During a typical season, each cast member receives a weekly stipend. This summer, producers had to open the checkbooks a bit further and pay an appearance fee to convince people to play during the pandemic.

As we previously reported, Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren stated that the Big Brother All-Stars cast was getting paid $40,000 each just to appear on the show this summer.

That’s a lot of money for some of the houseguests and a good reason to play the game a second, third, or fourth time for some of them. And according to what Memphis said, the houseguests can earn even more than that.

BB22 cast get earn a weekly pay increase

Memphis Garrett was sitting with Christmas Abbott recently when they had a chat about what the houseguests were getting paid this season.

One of the rules in the house, though, is that they aren’t allowed to talk about any productional aspect of the show. That includes what they are getting paid, so Memphis tried to be sly about it until the feeds went down so that the producers could presumably tell him to stop talking about production.

Below is a short video of that chat, where Memphis indicates that each houseguest who survives through Week 5 will also be getting an additional $2,000 per week just to play the game. That bump in pay would start in Week 6, whether someone is still playing the game or has been sent to the BB22 jury house.

Getting a weekly stipend on top of the appearance fee is a great reason to come back to play BB All-Stars 2. It’s also an extra reason to play the game hard to ensure that you are earning that nice pay bump by making it to the BB22 jury.

Big Brother 22 winner also gets a huge payday

Whoever ends up getting crowned the Big Brother All-Stars 2 winner is going to take home a nice $500,000 prize. A huge chunk of that will go to taxes, as Ian Terry also discussed previously on the feeds, but it is still a nice sum of money to earn on a reality competition show.

No matter who wins, though, it sounds like everyone that makes it to the BB22 jury from Week 6 on is going to get a really nice check when the season comes to a close at the end of October.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.