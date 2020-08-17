Big Brother All-Stars stipends: Everyone is paid to be on BB22 cast

Big Brother All-Stars stipends were reportedly given to each of the 16 members of the BB22 cast this summer.

To put a new season of the show together, it seems that the CBS production team needed to offer up something that would convince former houseguests to return to the game during a pandemic.

As we reported during the summer 2019 season of the show, the rumor was that the cast was receiving a stipend of $1,000 per week to play the game. Making it to jury meant earning even more for the summer.

The stipends are there to use the people as part of a television show and so that everyone remains employed and able to pay their bills once they exit the Big Brother house.

There was reportedly a big raise when the producers settled on the Big Brother All-Stars stipends, which is also not even close to what the celebrities reportedly received during their winter seasons.

How much do Big Brother All-Stars get paid?

Below is a post that Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren put up on social media as the BB22 cast was getting formed. It gives an indication of how much they were paid to play the game this summer.

Keep in mind that CBS has not confirmed these numbers, but they have also not been refuted by any sources close to the show.

Earning $40,000 for just playing the game is a really big deal, especially for houseguests that may get evicted very early in the summer. But the Big Brother stipends are also really important to some of them.

Janelle Pierzina referenced a possible Battle Back this summer when some of the BB22 cast members were discussing when the season might end. It was a topic of conversation because she felt production would want them to earn their appearance fees.

Big Brother pay and prizes

Outside of the payments that Big Brother houseguests get for just playing the game, there are also a lot of prizes associated with the game.

Cash prizes can be part of competitions in the house, America’s Favorite Player/Jury Member/Houseguest gets a nice $25,000 bonus, and the top two finishers get additional cash prizes.

The Big Brother 22 winner will receive $500,000 for their efforts, and the second-place finisher will get $50,000. Typically it has been assumed that those cash prizes replace the Big Brother stipend, but maybe that is not the case this summer.

The stipends serve as a way to keep people motivated, and on a season like this one, it could also keep an All-Star from self-evicting. That might be why Nicole Anthony is still in the game.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.