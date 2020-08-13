Big Brother 22 Battle Back: Did Janelle Pierzina spill the beans?

A Big Brother 22 Battle Back could take place between the first four evicted houseguests this season.

The term “battle back” is used on Big Brother to refer to a competition that allows evicted houseguests a second chance at the game.

Sometimes the Battle Back Competitions happen before the jury is formed and other times it can involve only members of the jury getting a second life.

Big Brother 22 Battle Back rumors

On the night of August 12, several houseguests were speculating about whether or not a BB22 Battle Back would take place.

The people involved in that conversation were Daniele Donato, Enzo Palumbo, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Franzel, and Tyler Crispen. (Side note: With the exception of Janelle, this is part of a larger house alliance.)

As they were all chatting about what might happen later in the game, Janelle shared some pretty specific information that will certainly have fans buzzing a bit.

For anyone who wants to check in on what was said, go to Camera 1 or Camera 2 at roughly 8:55 p.m. PT on August 12 and watch it play out on the Big Brother live feeds.

The tweet below breaks down some of the important points of that chat:

The Big Brother Battle Back rumors

Let’s break down some of what Janelle had to say in that chat. When she mentioned the word “guarantee” she was talking about a stipend that everyone received just to play this season.

If what she told the other houseguests is correct, then it seems like the first few (likely four or five) houseguests will again get sequestered once they are evicted from the Big Brother house.

Hopefully, it’s not like what they did with the BB21 cast and the camp theme, where evicted houseguests still wandered the halls like ghosts and could only watch and wait for their second chance.

In reference to the mid-September exit, that would give the production team the ability to have a Battle Back Competition and then send the people home who don’t get to re-enter the game.

If it’s true that the houseguests will get to have a Battle Back Competition, it also guarantees that there will be some Double Eviction nights as well. As we previously reported, the season is already going to be shorter than usual, so having 16 BB22 cast members and allowing people to return would require more Double Eviction nights.

