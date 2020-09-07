Big Brother All-Stars: New alliance forms amid house chaos

Big Brother All-Stars is in complete chaos, but from it, a brand new alliance just emerged on the live feeds.

Before jumping into that, though, here is some backstory with a lot of Big Brother spoilers from the past few days.

Christmas nominated Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers for eviction. Six members of the BB22 cast then played for the Power of Veto.

Christmas won the POV and has been able to keep the power in her hands.

Outside of the game, though, anxiety and stress have gotten to Tyler Crispen and Ian Terry. The guys almost self-evicted, with the gameplay getting a bit too much for them.

It got even worse on Sunday night when Tyler made an effort to get Christmas to put him on the block. His plan was for her to use the POV to save Bayleigh and use him as a replacement nominee.

A new Big Brother All-Stars alliance

The producers didn’t allow live feed subscribers to watch the conversation that took place between Tyler and Christmas. After it, he went to the Diary Room and then to the shower, all without mentioning the talk.

Christmas pulled Da’Vonne aside to let her know that she wants her to stay in the house this week and made a big deal about it being so hard that she put Bayleigh and Da’Vonne on the block.

That’s when things started to get very interesting. Interspersed between the feeds going to stars every few minutes, a brand-new alliance formed in the HOH Room.

Daniele Donato, Christmas Abbott, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Nicole Franzel have agreed to an all-women alliance that they plan to take deep into the season. Will it work? Only time will tell. For now, they are extremely excited about it.

What will they name their alliance?

The women spent a while trying to figure out what they wanted to name the alliance. Some of the ideas included references to honey badgers, koalas, flowers, and venus flytraps.

They also mentioned honeypots and bombshells as being part of a name. One name that got a lot of traction was The Blitzing Bombshells, but Dani didn’t like the grammar that they were using.

Nicole put it out there that they could continue thinking about it on their own and come to an agreement on Tuesday morning about what their official alliance name would be this summer.

Stay tuned, because this is an alliance worth watching, and it is sure to be featured on a future episode of the show.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.