Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who won Power of Veto Competition today?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers reveal who won the Power of Veto Competition that just took place today. Six houseguests faced off for the Veto Necklace and the Big Brother live feeds have revealed the winner.

Christmas Abbott is the Head of Household for Week 5 and she nominated Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers for eviction. It led to a lot of commotion in the house since the trio was aligned last week. Or at least BayDay thought that Christmas was with them. She lied. She never was.

Early on Saturday, it was revealed that Ian Terry, Nicole Franzel, and Daniele Donato would be joining the trio in the Veto Competition. It meant that all five of the women left in the house were going to be playing for the POV this week.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Ahead of the Veto Competition, Christmas reiterated that her primary target for eviction is Bayleigh this week. She hammered home that point with all of her alliance members while also saying she would prefer if Da’Vonne was not on the block with her. Yes, we know Christmas controlled that, but it’s what she has been saying.

Nicole and Dani also set up a plan to throw the POV, even though Christmas wanted them to play for it.

Who won the Power of Veto this week?

Christmas Abbott won the Power of Veto. The feeds came back on shortly after 3 p.m. PT (Big Brother house time) to reveal exactly what had happened. Christmas seemed pretty pleased and Da’Vonne was really upset about what had taken place.

This was the Veto Competition where prizes and punishments also are part of the equation. The first one out picks a prize, the second person out picks a prize and can trade it with the first person if they want to, and so on.

It looks like Christmas got the POV, Da’Vonne won $5,000, Nicole got a consume, Dani got a No Slop pass, and Bayleigh also got a punishment. It’s unclear what happened with Ian, but there are hints that he didn’t even play. That doesn’t make sense, so we will try to clear it up later.

Important Big Brother veto Ceremony coming

Christmas now gets to host the Veto Ceremony on Monday and there is a lot of chatter from other houseguests who are worried that she will use it to save someone.

Could Christmas use this opportunity to backdoor another houseguest? That’s unclear. She had said that Bayleigh was her target, no matter what, but things can change.

We still haven’t seen the third power from the BB Basement, either. Could it make an appearance before the Eviction Ceremony? We will have to wait and see.

If the nominees do stay the same, expect the Nicole and Cody alliance to enjoy it quite a bit.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.