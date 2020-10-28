It’s time to find out the Big Brother All-Stars 2 winner. The season finale for the BB22 cast has finally arrived and it is time to learn which veteran houseguest gets to go home with a $500,000 prize.

Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo have made it all the way to the end, but only one of them can be selected by the jury to be the overall winner.

Ahead of finale night, Nicole was seen practicing her answers, while Cody has told the live feed cameras he feels “confident” that he is going to win.

We also just learned the great news that Big Brother 23 has been announced and that the show is renewed again.

This article will serve as a live blog post for the Wednesday, October 28 episode of the show. We will provide live updates of the episode, beginning at 9 ET / 6 PT right here. Don’t forget to stop by!

Big Brother season finale recap

The episode began with a lot of recapping and Julie Chen Moonves speaking about how eventful the night would become. After about five minutes of the introduction, it was time to get down to business with Part 2 of the final HOH Competition.

Who won Part 2 of final HOH

Cody and Enzo had to face off in a difficult looking backyard challenge based on when events happened during the summer 2020 season.

Below are some images of what they saw in the backyard.

During the challenge, Enzo was shown miscounting as he tried to complete one of the sections. He wasted a lot of time and ended up really upset when he finally finished.

Enzo took almost 38 minutes to finish it. Cody took just under five minutes, completely dominating the challenge.

Cody won Part 2 and was guaranteed a spot in Part 3 to battle Nicole for the final HOH power.

Following the revelation of the results, Enzo was pacing around expressing his anger about how he had done, saying, “third place is awesome.”

