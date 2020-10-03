Big Brother All-Stars: Important Veto Competition results today

The Big Brother All-Stars cast has an extremely important Veto Competition today.

All of the final six houseguests get to play for the Power of Veto this week, which also means they get to skip the drawing of the players.

There is a tense feeling on the Big Brother live feeds, as four of the houseguests seem pretty nervous that they could become the next person heading to the BB22 jury.

Quick Triple Eviction review

The Thursday night episode led to three people getting evicted from the game. We have a breakdown of the episode for anyone who needs to read a quick recap.

Nicole Franzel has a lot of negative feelings from that night, with a lot of anger and disdain getting shown toward Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen. Nicole was nominated twice during the same episode but was able to survive because Enzo Palumbo voted to evict David Alexander instead of her.

It all led to a final six that consists of Nicole, Tyler, Enzo, Christmas, Memphis Garrett, and Cody Calafiore.

Big Brother All-Stars spoilers

The action hasn’t stopped after Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, and Daniele Donato got sent to join Ian Terry and Da’Vonne Rogers on the BB22 jury.

A secret Head of Household Competition was played late Thursday night. It resulted in Cody Calafiore taking the power again. This is the third time that he has been the HOH so far this summer.

Cody also hosted the Nomination Ceremony on Friday. That’s where he announced that Tyler and Christmas were going up on the block. Neither nominee was happy about it and from their reactions on the feeds, it looks like they both expected to be safe.

Christmas and Tyler are definitely at risk this week, so they know how important it will be to secure that Power of Veto. Winning it would also mean that Cody has to nominate someone else, further straining relationships within the house.

It’s unclear when the Veto Competition will take place, but it will be later in the day on Saturday. Then, the Veto Meeting will be hosted on Monday.

Remember, there is no Sunday night episode this weekend. The CBS schedule has shifted quite a bit for the month of October and here is our breakdown of when each of the episodes will air on TV.

For readers who already miss Daniele Donato, she has been giving post-eviction interviews, and here is some coverage of that with a video.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.