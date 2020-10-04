Big Brother 2020 live feeds spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto today?

Big Brother 2020 live feed spoilers now include who won the Power of Veto this week.

The final six houseguests all played in the latest Veto Competition today, with many of them already knowing how important securing this POV could be in regard to the nominations.

Cody Calafiore is the Head of Household this week. He won a secret HOH Competition after the big Triple Eviction. That challenge will be shown on the Monday night episode, along with the Nomination Ceremony that took place on Friday.

And as for Cody’s Nomination Ceremony, he put Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen on the block. Both nominees were very surprised that they were being targeted, but that might have been the case for anyone on the block in the final six.

Due to the fact that there are only six people left in the game, everyone was able to play in the Veto Competition this week. And some of them definitely wanted to work to keep the nominations the same.

Who won the Power of Veto today?

Cody just won the Power of Veto. It seems like he is now dominating the game.

As the HOH, Cody will now get to decide whether or not he wants to adjust his nominees at the Veto Meeting.

We fully expect the nominations to stay the same, simply because Cody is not going to want to turn on anyone else he has strong alliances with this summer.

Cody continues to work closely with Nicole, Memphis Garrett, and Enzo Palumbo, so there is no reason for him to even consider putting any of them on the block as a replacement nominee.

As it stands, Tyler and Christmas are going to stay on the block for the next Eviction Ceremony. It means that one of them is going to become the sixth member of the BB22 jury.

CBS Big Brother schedule reminder

The next episode of the show is not on Sunday night. There are no more Sunday episodes this season, as CBS had to adjust things to present movies every Sunday night.

Instead of Sunday nights, the nomination episodes will be shown on Monday evenings. There is also a Friday episode coming up and the season finale will take place in less than a month.

For those readers wanting to take a look at the full Big Brother television schedule, here is our writeup of how the month of October will work.

Recent evictee Daniele Donato is also doing her post-show interviews, and we have shared a video where she talks about that infamous week where she got Ian Terry out of the game.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.