Big Brother 26 spoilers: When is the Nomination Ceremony and who are the targets?

Big Brother 26 spoilers have already been flowing from the live feeds.

The two-night premiere has ended, introducing the 16 new houseguests.

But these new hamsters have been playing the game since July 16 (Tuesday), so they have been busy.

Late (very late) after the July 18 episode, the live feeds finally got turned on. Many East Coast viewers were long asleep by then.

We quickly learned that Angela Murray became the first Head of Household. The real estate agent from California continues living out her dream of playing the game.

Angela is in a dangerous position, as the first HOH often becomes the Week 2 target, so she has to be careful with her alliances and nominations.

When is the Nomination Ceremony, and who is Angela targeting?

The first Nomination Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 19. This was revealed by houseguests chatting about it on the live feeds.

Angela spoke about the nine-person alliance she wants to run with during Week 1. The members are Brooklyn, Cam, Cedric, Chelsie, Leah, Joseph, Quinn, and Rubina.

It’s a tenuous alliance, but Angela wants to control a majority in the house (for now). People are already conspiring against her (behind her back), but that’s a Week 2 problem.

Kenney, Kimo, and Lisa were discussed as possible nominations by Angela.

It was also mentioned that four nominations are happening this week. This detail wasn’t clarified but must be tied to the Artificial Intelligence theme. It’s also possible that the houseguest who mentioned it (Cedric) misunderstood something.

Stay tuned for clarification as Friday plays out in the Big Brother house. The Nomination Ceremony typically happens in the afternoon (West Coast time).

For anyone who needs a reminder about who each person is in the game, here is the full BB26 cast list.

Brooklyn’s reaction to learning Angela created a 9 person alliance 😂 #bb26 #bblf pic.twitter.com/13o1MQQ8Qc — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 19, 2024

More exciting news from Big Brother 26

The BB26 episode schedule has shifted a bit this month. Here’s the updated TV schedule, including a bonus night and an extended installment.

The real identity of AINSLEY was also revealed. AINSLEY is famous outside of her efforts to entertain Big Brother fans this summer.

Now that the BB26 cast is on schedule, they should host the Nomination Ceremony later on Friday and play the first Veto Competition this weekend.

This will lead to more spoilers becoming available on the live feeds, and continued chats among the houseguests should iron out further alliances.

Makensy already exemplifying why production doesn’t want us to rewind feeds #bb26 #bblf pic.twitter.com/Ngq8eyGdmg — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 19, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides live feeds again this summer. For a free option, Pluto TV is also carrying the feeds again.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.