Big Brother 26 spoilers: Week 3 HOH revealed, eviction targets teased

Big Brother 26 revealed an intense blindside to CBS viewers on Thursday night.

It was a huge surprise to fans who weren’t watching the Big Brother Live Feeds that Lisa Weintraub was the target.

Angela Murray seemed like the main target based on episode edits, so when Lisa was sent packing on an 11-1 vote, it shocked many viewers.

Following the “live” Eviction Ceremony, the houseguests got to take a breather before playing in a new Head of Household Competition.

The power was up for grabs again, and Angela needed to become the HOH or wind up on the block again.

One houseguest has been talking about quitting for weeks. Would they resume that quest as Week 3 began?

Who won the Week 3 Head of Household Competition on Big Brother 26?

Cedric Hodges won the Week 3 HOH Competition.

It was revealed that Cedric had won when the Big Brother Live Feeds returned late Thursday evening (August 1).

Cedric was a mascot during Week 1, allowing him to solidify relationships as he couldn’t compete for the HOH or Power of Veto.

His position became stronger in Week 2 as his main ally, Chelsie Baham, took power.

Now Cedric gets a week in charge, and he may have an easy week due to the sentiments in the house.

Who will Cedirc nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Cedric will host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 2). He has also discussed his nominations on the Live Feeds, and two are set in stone.

Cedric revealed he plans to nominate Kenney Kelley and Angela Murray. The duo is familiar with the block and one of them is likely to go home next.

The third nominee has been discussed a bit, with Cedric considering Leah Peters and Rubina Bernabe as his third choice.

He will solidify that choice as nomination day progresses.

Cedric has also been meeting with houseguests and discussing the game, which led to Makensy Manbeck telling him about her “secret” power.

Makensy told Cedric about America’s Veto but left out the detail that America chooses the replacement if she uses the power to save someone.

Makensey is telling Cedric about her power. She is not telling him about America voting for the replacement



She's offering to use the power in Week 4 to pull him down before it expires #BB26 pic.twitter.com/pWHaqaD8zr — RealityBBQ #BB26 (@rbbq) August 2, 2024

Here’s the updated episode schedule for BB26. That might include a Double Eviction episode in the mix.

Some BB fans were contacting Angela’s boss about firing her. The fans didn’t like how she played the game, but the boss said Angela’s job was safe.

Previous Big Brother 26 episodes are streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service also has Live Feeds from inside the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.