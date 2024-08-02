Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who got evicted from BB26 in Week 2?

A new Big Brother 26 eviction episode happened on Thursday night.

It was a busy night, with host Julie Chen Moonves leading the houseguests through the steps.

Chelsie Baham was the Head of Household during Week 2, taking the power after being a mascot in Week 1.

Chelsie went with Lisa Weintraub, Angela Murray, and Kenney Kelley as her nominees.

She went with Lisa and Angela because the house energy wanted them gone, and Kenney volunteered to be a pawn. Having easy targets like Lisa and Angela alleviated her stress.

Kenney won the Power of Veto and took himself off the block. Chelsie later named Tucker Des Lauriers as the replacement nominee.

Who won the Week 2 AI Arena Challenge?

During the August 1 episode, the three nominees competed in another AI Arena Challenge.

AINSLEY tasked Lisa, Tucker, and Angela with competing in a new challenge. The trio had to complete a multiple-level puzzle to win.

Tucker made the challenge look easy as he raced to victory. He also gained safety from the block by winning the AI Arena Challenge.

Lisa and Angela became the final nominees for Week 2, giving the houseguests a choice about which woman to send home.

It wasn't even close, Tucker wins the Ai Arena and takes himself off the block! #BB26

Who got evicted during the August 1 episode of Big Brother 26?

When Tucker returned to the group, they cheered as loud as they did in Week 1 when Kimo Apaka found safety.

It was a clear message the house wanted Angela and Lisa gone. But who would they vote out first?

Julie gave Lisa and Angela time to pull people aside and campaign, but like in Week 1, neither nominee chose to do that. Were they each that confident about staying?

The eviction votes were as follows (in order):

Tucker voted to evict Lisa.

Rubina Bernabe voted to evict Lisa.

Quinn Martin voted to evict Lisa.

Kenney voted to evict Angela.

Joseph Rodriguez voted to evict Lisa.

Makensy Manbeck voted to evict Lisa.

Cedric Hodges voted to evict Lisa.

Brooklyn Rivera voted to evict Lisa.

Cam Sullivan-Brown voted to evict Lisa.

Leah Peters voted to evict Lisa.

Kimo voted to evict Lisa.

T’Kor Clottey voted to evict Lisa.

Lisa Weintraub was evicted on an 11-1 vote. She becomes the second person sent home from the BB26 cast.

