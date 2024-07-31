Big Brother fans mad at houseguest wanting to go home

Big Brother fans watching the Live Feeds have seen something that hasn’t made it to the episodes yet.

During the first week of BB26 episodes, a storyline was hinted at but was never fully addressed.

Kenney Kelley was frustrated about being on the block next to Matt Hardeman, whom he had bonded with (due to their backgrounds).

Kenney loved that Matt’s dad was also in law enforcement, and the former undercover cop found a quick ally.

Fans watching the Live Feeds saw Kenney nearly quit. He wasn’t willing to campaign against Matt and stated he would even throw the AI Arena Challenge.

Kenney refused to play the game of Big Brother after Matt joined him on the block, and fans grew very frustrated.

Live Feeds show Kenney close to quitting again

Kenney has talked about missing his family and has not enjoyed his time in the Big Brother house.

He was seen telling the Head of Household (Chelsie Baham) that he isn’t sure the $750,000 prize is worth staying in the game.

The comment on the Big Brother Live Feeds did not go over well with fans, many of whom have become frustrated with his complaints about getting paid to play Big Brother.

Social media has not been pleased with Kenney this week.

“Real live footage at kenney’s home with his wife yelling at the tv asking why he’s throwing away an opportunity to win $750,000 #bb26,” wrote a fan with a GIF of a TV flying into a wall.

real live footage at kenney’s home with his wife yelling at the tv asking why he’s throwing away an opportunity to win $750,000 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/kGJeOA4bRt — syd 🫖🍒 #BB26 (@BBrealitytea) July 31, 2024

The houseguests have also soured on Kenney’s attitude about Big Brother. Brooklyn Rivera spoke to several houseguests about her belief that Kenney was disrespectful to people turned down for BB26.

Below is a clip from the feeds where Kenney’s statements had become a topic of conversation.

brooklyn saying that kenney's attitude of wanting to go home is disrespectful to everyone in the game, everyone who applied, casting production, etc.

joseph: and if he did leave, he would regret it

talking about how kenney has been doing/what he's been saying #BB26 pic.twitter.com/m4jv2zJ6Th — cory's pink hat (@coryspinkhat) July 31, 2024

During his pre-show interviews, Kenney spoke about his wife being a Big Brother fan, and that’s why he wanted to play. It’s why many fans are referring to her in social media posts.

“Kenney’s superfan wife watching him threaten to quit every 12 hours on the feeds #bb26,” another fan wrote with an image of Spongebob Squarepants breaking down.

Kenney's superfan wife watching him threaten to quit every 12 hours on the feeds #bb26 pic.twitter.com/VDo6VzbtxH — Khadj (@GanzgangK) July 31, 2024

Will Kenney quit, or is he striving for attention with these antics? He might later claim this is a strategy, but it’s not a good look to fans.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.