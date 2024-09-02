Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto Meeting results breed chaos, final nominees set for Week 7

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal the final nominees for Week 7.

The Veto Meeting happened on Monday (September 2), but not without some chaos from the BB26 cast.

Quinn Martin became the Head of Household after Tucker Des Lauriers was evicted, and he wanted to make big moves.

Between celebrating and telling everyone how good he is at the game, Quinn had to nominate people and set an eviction target.

Quinn nominated Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe for eviction. He named Angela as his primary target and wanted her gone.

Many houseguests have been nervous this week as alliances were redrawn and the biggest target (Tucker) was sent home.

The Power of Veto winner creates chaos

Joseph Rodriguez and Leah Peters joined Quinn, Angela, Kimo, and Rubina in the Week 7 Veto Competition.

Leah won the Power of Veto, giving her power for the first time this summer – and it went right to her head.

Leah held one-on-one meetings with the rest of the BB26 cast later Sunday night (September 1). She wanted everyone’s thoughts and pitches on what she should do with the Power of Veto.

Quinn hoped Leah would keep the same nominations to get Angela evicted, but Leah said evicting Angela wouldn’t help her game.

Suddenly the new six-person alliance of Quinn, Leah, Joseph, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Makensy Manbeck, and Chelsie Baham was on unsteady ground.

Quinn also worried about naming a replacement nominee if Leah saved any of the nominees. He had already promised Makensy and T’Kor Clottery that they wouldn’t see the block this week. Would he have to break a promise?

What happened at the Veto Meeting for Week 7 on Big Brother 26?

Leah used the Power of Veto to save Angela.

Quinn named Joseph as the replacement nominee.

The final Week 7 nominees are Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and Joseph Rodriguez. One of them is going home before the BB26 jury house opens.

The final nominees have another chance to save themselves at the Week 7 AI Arena Challenge. It happens on Thursday night (September 5) before the Eviction Ceremony.

