Big Brother 26 spoilers: Updates from the feeds include noms, targets, two POVs, and more

The Big Brother 26 cast has been busy since sending Quinn Martin to the jury house.

And substitute host Jerry O’Connell wasn’t kidding when he said AINSLEY would shake up the game.

AINSLEY went on a trip with regular host Julie Chen Moonves and left an AI in place. The new one is named JANKIE.

The twist forced the houseguests to live in the backyard. That’s where they’ve been residing since Thursday night (September 12).

Players have had to sleep on cots, use outdoor toilets, take outdoor showers, and spend nearly every moment in even closer proximity to the rest of the players. They also get punished with random dance parties.

The houseguests are getting worn out, even as major events for the week play out.

Who is the new Head of Household?

Leah Peters won the Week 9 HOH Competition. It was an Endurance Challenge that reportedly lasted more than 10 hours.

We will see it during the September 15 episode on CBS.

Who got nominated for eviction in Week 9?

Leah nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction. She wants to break up “the trio” and has been pushed in that direction by Chelsie Baham. T’Kor Clottey is the replacement nominee if needed.

Who won the Power of Veto this week on Big Brother 26?

The Veto Competition is a bit complicated because two people won it. Angela Murray, Chelsie, and T’Kor joined Kimo, Leah, and Rubina in the challenge. Angela won the Golden Power of Veto, and Leah won the themed JANKIE Power of Veto.

What will happen at the Big Brother 26 Veto Meeting?

It now sounds like Leah decides whether or not she wants to use her Power of Veto first, and then Angela gets to decide on hers. Since producers haven’t weighed in yet, this assumption is based only on what houseguests have said on the Live Feeds. Stay tuned.

Leah and Angela are meeting with people on Sunday (September 15) to decide how to proceed, but they don’t have good reasons to use the POVs. The odds are good that they will keep the nominees the same.

Kimo after the morning dance party, sarcastically: that was a great song, let's do it again



it immediately starts again #bb26 pic.twitter.com/abEqXsmBnf — ella🌦👻 (@Ninto55) September 15, 2024

Summary of Week 9 for the Big Brother 26 cast

Kimo Apaka is the target to be sent to the BB26 jury house during the September 19 episode. He will join Quinn Martin on the jury unless something drastic happens over the next few days.

