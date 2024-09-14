T’Kor loses her cool on Big Brother Live Feeds, calls Angela a ‘big fat baby’ and Rubina says ‘it’s true’

Drama on the Big Brother 26 Live Feeds was expected this week.

A new twist was introduced to the game, putting the eight remaining houseguests in an uncomfortable position.

Spoilers from the Live Feeds are revealed below from the past few days in the Big Brother house.

The BB26 cast returned to playing the game after evicting Quinn Martin on Thursday night (September 12), and there has been some Live Feeds chaos.

Everyone is now living outside. The new AI twist has the remaining houseguests forced to live in the backyard, and it has been an uncomfortable experience already.

They must sleep on cots, take cold outdoor showers, and use portable toilets when nature calls. It has some players close to their breaking points.

The new HOH reveals nominees, people get unhappy

Leah Peters won an Endurance Challenge to become HOH. It’s her first challenge victory of the season.

Leah nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction. They weren’t pleased, and neither was their ally, T’Kor Clottey.

T’Kor was also displeased that Angela Murray was happy about not being on the block and not empathetic to Kimo and Rubina being nominated.

Leah has also planned to use T’Kor as the replacement nominee if needed – and T’Kor knows it.

T’Kor lashes out at Angela during a chat with Rubina

A chat between T’Kor and Rubina was seen on the Live Feeds on Saturday (September 14). They spoke a lot about Angela and expressed their frustrations with her.

T’Kor said Angela was making people feel bad and uncomfortable in the house. Rubina agreed with her thoughts.

“Just a big fat baby,” T’Kor said about Angela. “Sorry, I’m not trying to be rude it’s just…”

“No, but it’s true,” Rubina responded.

The full conversation between T’Kor and Rubina is shared below. The duo is having difficulties being out in the heat all day. And it’s understandable. But some fans watching the feeds don’t agree with her word choice.

Every season we see evidence of how when some people pair up they make each other toxic. We saw this with Brooklyn and Chelsie and now its happening with T'kor and Rubina.



Calling someone a big fat baby isn't as bad as some of the other things said by toxic duos but…#bb26 pic.twitter.com/HgfViEImtz — @TeamAnts on mastodon.social (@squalo) September 14, 2024

