Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal who won the Week 10 HOH

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal the new head of Household.

Leah Peters successfully ended her week, getting out the person she targeted for eviction.

T’Kor Clottey became the second BB26 jury member, joining Quinn Martin in the jury house.

Seven people remain in the competition, and one is getting closer to claiming that $750,000 prize.

There is danger ahead, as host Julie Chen Moonves revealed a Double Eviction episode airs next week.

We will see a week’s worth of Big Brother played in one night (September 26), taking the BB26 cast down to just five people.

An important HOH Competition for BB26

The HOH Competition began during the Thursday night episode for the first time this season. The producers delayed the start of previous challenges until after the episodes had aired.

CBS viewers saw that the challenge involved stacking pieces of candy on a platform. The first houseguest to stack all their candy would become the new Head of Household. Julie also noted that they had only one hour to complete the challenge.

Below is a quick video of Julie and JANKIE explaining the rules.

The good news was that the players got to do the challenge inside, where they could enjoy air conditioning and an escape from the sun. As everyone else played in the challenge, Leah sprawled out on the HOH bed for relaxation.

Who won the Week 10 Head of Household Competition on Big Brother 26?

Rubina Bernabe, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, Makensy Manbeck, and Chelsie Baham battled for power.

The winner was revealed when the Live Feeds returned on Thursday night.

Makensy Manbeck is the Week 10 HOH for Big Brother 26.

A Nomination Ceremony happens on Friday (September 20). Chats about the nominees will take place overnight and into Friday.

The players may turn in early since they are back inside the Big Brother house. They can have fresh food, enjoy comfortable beds, and take nice hot showers.

The HOH, nominees, and three additional houseguests will play in a Veto Competition on Saturday (September 21).

JANKIE World was a punishment to the #BB26 cast.



