Big Brother 26 recap: A tense eviction vote as BB26 cast names another jury member

Leah Peters saw her week as the Head of Household end on Thursday night.

The new episode of Big Brother 26 also saw her succeed in eliminating a member of The Trio.

Leah knew she wanted to target Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and T’Kor Clottey, with her ultimate goal being to evict one member of that alliance.

Leah nominated Kimo and Rubina for eviction as she took sides during a week they spent in the backyard.

Angela Murray won the Golden Power of Veto and saved Kimo from the block. Leah then named T’Kor the replacement nominee.

T’Kor and Rubina were on the block as the September 19 eviction episode began. One of the ladies would join Quinn Martin in the jury house.

Big Brother 26, Episode 30 recap

Julie Chen Moonves revealed she was back as the new episode began. She also announced it was Day 66 for the players.

The producers gave a quick recap of what has happened at JANKIE World over the past week. It has been rough.

It was then time for reactions from the Veto Meeting.

Rubina cried a lot after Kimo was saved from the block. Kimo also cried and apologized to T’Kor for being saved.

The Trio struggled after that Veto Meeting, speaking about knowing one of them was done.

Leah also felt bad about being the reason the other houseguests were crying.

Conversations then began about who the target should be for the eviction.

Leah spoke to Rubina about trying to keep her in the house.

JANKIE World overwhelms the Big Brother 26 cast

Living in the backyard for a week wore on the players. Sleeping on cots, eating only pizza and ice cream, going to the bathroom in portable toilets, and showering outside took its toll.

A segment was shown where the houseguests were melting down, especially from the required dance parties and singing.

Chelsie and Cam Sullivan-Brown got upset with each other. It led Leah to state that she felt Chelsie was jealous of Cam getting close to Makensy Manbeck.

Chelsie later approached Cam and said she was frustrated that (she felt) Cam was trying to get close to every woman as his game strategy.

Who got evicted from Big Brother 26 and became a jury member?

T’Kor and Rubina gave their pitches about why they should remain in the game.

Julie sent the five voters to the second level of the backyard to place their votes in the Diary Room.

Makensy voted to evict T’Kor.

Kimo voted to evict Rubina.

Cam voted to evict T’Kor.

Chelsie voted to evict T’Kor.

Angela voted to evict T’Kor.

T’Kor Clottey was evicted on a 4-1 vote. She becomes the second member of the BB26 jury.

Many tears were shed as she said her goodbyes to the houseguests and walked out to meet Julie.

They had to jump my sista T’kor because she was too likable & would’ve swept! At least she went out like a queen 🥲#BB26 pic.twitter.com/9SmycrQQPu — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) September 20, 2024

More from Big Brother

Here is the updated BB26 episode schedule. Many episodes have been moved around on the CBS primetime schedule. There is also a Friday night installment on the docket.

Dr. Will Kirby revealed that he is out as the host of the jury roundtable. The Big Brother alum has been hosting that portion of the show for years, but the producers will now go in a different direction.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.