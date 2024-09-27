Big Brother 26 spoilers: Plans of new HOH revealed on Live Feeds after Double Eviction episode

Big Brother 26 is moving fast now.
A Double Eviction on Thursday night sent two people to the jury house, leaving only five houseguests competing for the $750,000 prize.
Viewers tuning in saw that Leah Peters and Angela Murray were evicted unanimously.
Leah and Angela now head to the jury house to join Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey. It’s a reunion of sorts for Leah and Quinn.
But after the Double Eviction episode ended, it was back to business for the final five players.
A new Head of Household Competition happened late Thursday night (September 26), followed by much chatter about the week ahead.
Who is the new HOH and what are their plans?
Makensy Manbeck is the new HOH. She won another competition, showing she is a beast at challenges.
Makensy holds the power as the week begins, but it’s a difficult week to be the HOH. It’s nearly impossible to escape getting “blood on your hands” as the HOH during this portion of the game.
Early thoughts from Makensy reveal that she wants to target Kimo Apaka. Makensy is on board with a final four of herself, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Rubina Bernabe, and Chelsie Baham.
Breaking up the duo of Kimo and Rubina is on the table, with Rubina likely the second nominee to begin the week.
So, what happens if Kimo or Rubina wins the Power of Veto? Then Makensy might have to choose between Cam and Chelsie as the replacement nominee. That would be tough, as Makensy would have to pick a favorite within the trio.
Only two houseguests vote at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, with the HOH breaking a tie. So Makensy has lots of power.
Makensy still has time to debate her decision, but that time is running out. Her Nomination Ceremony is later on Friday (September 27), setting the stage for the two nominees to foster anger toward Makensy.
The Veto Competition will happen on Saturday (September 28), giving the nominees one last chance at safety before the final nominees are set for the week.
More from the Big Brother world
Here are the remaining BB26 episodes. The schedule is winding down, and the season finale is on the horizon.
Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby is done as the jury roundtable host. He had the role for years, asking jury members questions and fostering discussions about who should win each season.
Danielle Reyes says she wants to be the new host. She did it backhandedly, shading two-time Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel.
Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides Live Feeds coverage.
Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.
All episodes of Big Brother are now streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE!
The link above is an affiliate link. This means that for any qualifying purchase you make, we may earn a small commission, at no additional cost to you.