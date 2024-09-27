Big Brother 26 spoilers: Plans of new HOH revealed on Live Feeds after Double Eviction episode

Big Brother 26 is moving fast now.

A Double Eviction on Thursday night sent two people to the jury house, leaving only five houseguests competing for the $750,000 prize.

Viewers tuning in saw that Leah Peters and Angela Murray were evicted unanimously.

Leah and Angela now head to the jury house to join Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey. It’s a reunion of sorts for Leah and Quinn.

But after the Double Eviction episode ended, it was back to business for the final five players.

A new Head of Household Competition happened late Thursday night (September 26), followed by much chatter about the week ahead.

Who is the new HOH and what are their plans?

Makensy Manbeck is the new HOH. She won another competition, showing she is a beast at challenges.

Makensy holds the power as the week begins, but it’s a difficult week to be the HOH. It’s nearly impossible to escape getting “blood on your hands” as the HOH during this portion of the game.

Early thoughts from Makensy reveal that she wants to target Kimo Apaka. Makensy is on board with a final four of herself, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Rubina Bernabe, and Chelsie Baham.

Breaking up the duo of Kimo and Rubina is on the table, with Rubina likely the second nominee to begin the week.

So, what happens if Kimo or Rubina wins the Power of Veto? Then Makensy might have to choose between Cam and Chelsie as the replacement nominee. That would be tough, as Makensy would have to pick a favorite within the trio.

Only two houseguests vote at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, with the HOH breaking a tie. So Makensy has lots of power.

Cam comes back with MJ's tea, Chelsie asks him the 3 qualities in a wife "loyalty, honesty & a freak"



Then they ask him how he's feeling, he says he's good just wants an HOH, he's happy they won & will continue to champion them. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/yi8jVXtBqY — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 27, 2024

Makensy still has time to debate her decision, but that time is running out. Her Nomination Ceremony is later on Friday (September 27), setting the stage for the two nominees to foster anger toward Makensy.

The Veto Competition will happen on Saturday (September 28), giving the nominees one last chance at safety before the final nominees are set for the week.

Chelsie & Makensy finally have their pantry celebration dance, in a bedroom..

Makensy said she wants Kimo gone, and will probably put him up with Rubina, and Chelsie or Cam as renom if needed pic.twitter.com/9EkWh62CUD — hamsterwatch #bb26 (@hamsterwatch) September 27, 2024

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.