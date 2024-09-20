Big Brother 26 spoilers: New HOH reveals their plans for the entire week

Big Brother 26 heads into Week 10 with only seven people remaining in the game.

T’Kor Clottey was voted out during the latest episode, with Julie Chen Moonves returning just in time to meet her one-on-one.

It’s getting down to crunch time for the BB26 cast, especially since a Double Eviction is on the horizon.

The remaining houseguests don’t know that the September 26 episode features a Double Eviction, but some have suspicions.

Late Thursday evening, Makensy Manbeck won the HOH Competition.

Makensy takes power in an important week, but she may not have needed to be HOH this time.

What has become clear is that Makensy is the true competition beast from BB26.

What does Makensy plan to do as the Big Brother 26 HOH?

Makensy had many chats on the Big Brother Live Feeds after winning HOH. Power suits her well, but her targets may not seem glamorous.

Cam Sullivan-Brown is the closest ally for Makensy, and she spoke to him about her plans for Week 10.

Makensy said she wants Leah Peters evicted, but she doesn’t want to go after Leah on her HOH week. She wants Leah to be a jury vote later. Cam told Makensy that he would be the one to take out Leah later on. But his plan would require Cam to win HOH during the Double Eviction night.

Makensy also wants to avoid targeting Chelsie Baham; she sees Chelsie as a good part of a trio with Cam.

Since only seven people are left, Makensy’s options as targets become limited at that point.

Makensy has settled on Angela Murray being her primary eviction target this week.

Kimo Apaka will become the pawn (again), and the nominees work because Makensy got prior approval from several other houseguests.

Poor Leah has been convinced that Angela is the pawn, but everyone else knows that Kimo is the pawn for Week 10.

Since everyone knows the plan, Makensy hopes nobody will use the Power of Veto if they win it.

Makensy will host her Nomination Ceremony during the afternoon of September 20, with Angela and Kimo likely touching the block again.

These nominations may not land well with Big Brother fans, especially after it appeared that Makensy could go after bigger targets this time.

“Chelsie truly has no opposition at this point just hand her the money. Guess we’re back to boring gameplay #BB26,” wrote one Big Brother fan who sees what’s coming.

Cam and Chelsie are a duo, MJ is in a trio with Chelsie, Kimo and Rubina were told by T'Kor to work with Chelsie, Angela might evicted, and Leah is on the outs. Chelsie truly has no opposition at this point just hand her the money. Guess we're back to boring gameplay #BB26 pic.twitter.com/N6Www80dR6 — MyImmortal (@AyeSeeCarter) September 20, 2024

