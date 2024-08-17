Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Feeds weekend update includes POV plan, eviction target, and nervous houseguests

The Big Brother Live Feeds have been busy over the two days following the eviction of Cedric Hodges.

A shocking flip of the house forced Cedric to meet host Julie Chen Moonves early and Rubina Bernabe to find safety.

Angela Murry had a very successful week as Head of Household despite having much of her power stolen by Quinn Martin.

But Quinn’s plans as the Deepfake HOH backfired, with Cedric going home instead of one of his three targets (Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, and Rubina).

Late Thursday night, Tucker won the Week 5 HOH Competition. He took the power away from the majority alliance and set his plans in motion. Here’s a breakdown of his Wall Competition victory.

Tucker also has so many enemies in the house that he has a buffet of targets to choose from as Week 5 progresses. And they all know it.

The Week 5 eviction plan for Tucker

Brooklyn Rivera is in danger. She is Tucker’s primary target after being on the wrong side of the Cedric vote, getting caught lying to Rubina, and working against Tucker.

Tucker nominated Brooklyn, Quinn, and Cam Sullivan-Brown at his Nomination Ceremony. Brooklyn is the primary target, Cam is a secondary target, and Chelsie Baham is his replacement nominee if needed.

Tucker has also been planting seeds about going after Kimo, though that appears to be a scheme to throw people off the scent.

Scrambling houseguests as the power shifts

Kimo Apaka went to Tucker and told him how he and T’Kor Clottey were in the majority alliance. Kimo did this without consulting T’Kor, who had told him to keep that under wraps.

The scrambling began after the house flip when Kimo and T’Kor became nervous about the move they had pulled off. Worried they could become targets, Kimo began spilling all his secrets. He later apologized to T’Kor for the damage he had just done.

Kimo and T’Kor plan to push for Makensy to be the replacement nominee if needed. Her closeness to Brooklyn worries them.

Kimo revealing to Tucker that him and T’Kor were part of the “big alliance” in the house #bb26 pic.twitter.com/u8Y7UU0dpu — bee🫧✨ (@jaysarfan) August 16, 2024

An important Week 5 Veto Competition and other Live Feeds details

The Have Nots for the week are Angela, Kimo, and Joseph Rodriguez. They were the first three people to fall during the HOH Competition.

Six people will play in the Veto Competition on Saturday (August 17); several know they need safety. Brooklyn remains the houseguest most in danger of going home.

Angela’s birthday also hits this weekend, but she’s a Have Not. Could it lead to an emotional outburst or two from the two-time HOH?

The Tucker and Rubina showmance has also advanced, possibly making Rubina a bigger target due to her increased closeness with Tucker.

quinn’s big mouth is why he won’t be winning this game. in what world do you risk your safety before veto is even played by telling the target you’re a pawn??? need him gone. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/WsIfA6HUv9 — Diamantè (@albcanada) August 17, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. The service also carries the exciting Live Feeds this summer.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.