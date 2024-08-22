Big Brother 26 spoilers: Is another vote flip about to happen?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds hint at potential drama.

Chaos is exactly what Tucker Des Lauriers wanted as the Head of Household, but he may get more than he bargained for.

Tucker controlled the narrative for Week 5, nominating Quinn Martin, Brooklyn Rivera, and Cam Sullivan-Brown. He kept that control by winning the Veto Competition.

Tucker used the Power of Veto to save Quinn and place Chelsie Baham on the block. And while he was fine with any of the nominees going home, Tucker was targeting Brooklyn.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the votes were set to send Brooklyn home. It was about to be a unanimous vote if she didn’t win the AI Arena Challenge.

Here is footage of Tucker and Brooklyn fighting, as things were heated when he confronted her this past week. Brooklyn was not pleased with his approach.

The fight confirmed to Tucker that he needed Brooklyn gone.

But the ground swelling for another blindside has happened, and we could be in for an exciting episode on Thursday night (August 22).

Chaos coming to the August 22 Eviction Ceremony?

T’Kor Clottey, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe are trying to save Brooklyn. They feel that it’s time to blindside Chelsie.

It’s a tenuous situation, as they would be turning against what Tucker wants, and he can be a volatile force in the house. They also chatted about not wanting to blindside Tucker; so it may lead to a boring vote. But still…

The chance to blindside someone would come after the Week 5 AI Arena Challenge. Someone will gain safety by winning it.

It could get interesting if the final nominees are Brooklyn and Chelsie or Chelsie and Cam. That could lead to people moving to save Chelsie. But the hours before the August 22 episode may decide things.

Earlier in the week, Brooklyn was going home if she was sitting next to Chelsie or Cam. It also seemed like a split vote between Chelsie and Cam if they were the final nominees.

Will Brooklyn still go home on Thursday night? Probably. Unless she wins the AI Arena Challenge. Tune in to find out! Big Brother is more exciting when it’s unclear who is going home.

My thing with this whole T’Kor/Brooklyn/Chelsie situation is, there is NO WORLD where I see Brooklyn or Chelsie ever sticking their necks out for T’Kor the way she does for them and I think that may be the downfall to her game. #bb26 (and I will laugh) pic.twitter.com/j9PDsVxWBx — Domnic (@domthedent) August 22, 2024

so yall only want a flip when it benefits tucker..? #BB26 pic.twitter.com/y9ZjTVwASj — indi | cedric for afp (@MANNYORKE) August 22, 2024

