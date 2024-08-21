Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who is going home in Week 5?

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal which houseguest is likely going home in Week 5.

Tucker Des Lauriers had several people he wanted to send home when he became Head of Household.

And when Tucker won the Week 5 Veto Competition, he kept the power squarely in his hands.

The August 22 Eviction Ceremony is a death sentence for one of the nominees and they know the importance of winning the Week 5 AI Arena Challenge.

When Tucker saved Quinn Martin from the block, it shocked many people in the Big Brother house. He then put Chelsie Baham on the block beside Brooklyn Rivera and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans who only watch the CBS episodes are in for a shock when the Veto Meeting is shown during the August 21 episode.

Who is going home on Big Brother 26 during Week 5?

Brooklyn Rivera is in trouble. She is going home if she is on the block during the Eviction Ceremony.

Next to either Chelsie or Cam, it should be a unanimous vote to evict Brooklyn. Her game imploded when Cedric Hodges got sent home, and Brooklyn has been trying to pick up the pieces.

A heated argument between Brooklyn and Tucker also happened this week. The result was Tucker wanting her out even more. It will be interesting to see how much makes it into the episodes.

Brooklyn will go home if Cedric or Cam wins the AI Arena Challenge.

From saying GB to Rubina, to hearing Cedric leave the house… A Big Brother Tale… #BB26 pic.twitter.com/VkgWkw7xjS — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 16, 2024

Who would go home between Chelsie and Cam on Big Brother 26?

The episode could get pretty chaotic if Brooklyn wins the AI Arena Challenge. Cam and Chelsie each have strong allies in the house. They are also friends who share some common allies.

A vote between Cam and Chelsie will force houseguests to choose sides, which could yield the additional chaos Tucker seeks.

If we have to guess how the votes would shake it, it’s possible that we could be looking at a 5-4 vote. And that vote could go either way.

T’Kor Clottey, Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and Brooklyn are close to Chelsie. Joseph Rodriguez, Leah Peters, and Makensy Manbeck are close to Cam.

That leaves Angela Murray and Quinn as the swing votes. If one of them votes against Cam, then he could go home.

We will tentatively predict Cam goes home in a Cam vs. Chelsie vote. But a scramble before the vote could yield some interesting discussions. So could drama on the Live Feeds before the eviction night.

So it appears that Chelsie flipped on her friendship w/ Brooklyn and is campaigning for Cam and her to stay. She really hopes for a showmance that’s not going to happen. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/sVAzUoVSK5 — Brittany Bea (@healthyandfab) August 21, 2024

More from the Big Brother house

AINSLEY has cursed the BB26 cast. It’s an interesting wrinkle to the season.

Cedric Hodges is also home and having fun after BB26. He even stopped by an Idaho fair.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.