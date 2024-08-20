Big Brother 26 spoilers: Tucker confronts his eviction target in Live Feeds argument

The Big Brother Live Feeds identified who Head of Household Tucker Des Lauriers is targeting in Week 5.

People in the house were shocked by some of his decisions even though Tucker didn’t make it a secret from the viewers.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tucker won the Power of Veto. He kept control of his HOH nominations and opened the door for chaos.

Tucker held his Veto Meeting on Monday (August 19). That’s where things got spicy.

Tucker used the Power of Veto to save Quinn Martin from the block.

It could be a shocking move to fans who have only been watching CBS episodes without checking in on the feeds.

Tucker confronts Brooklyn Rivera on the Live Feeds

Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Chelsie Baham are the final Week 5 nominees. The trio voted against Rubina Bernabe at the last Eviction Ceremony, putting them on the wrong side of Tucker.

According to chatter on the feeds, Tucker called out people during his Veto Meeting, singling out Brooklyn and Chelsie and naming their alliances. He had worked hard to piece things together, and that’s when he approached Brooklyn about it.

The video below shows Tucker telling Brooklyn why he is targeting her and Brooklyn claiming that Tucker made it personal.

Brooklyn tries to defend herself in the second video below. Tucker brings up how he was kept out of key conversations despite being in an alliance with Brooklyn, T’Kor Clottey, and Kimo Apaka.

Later, Tucker called Brooklyn’s game “fake” and said she had a “terrible poker face” that allowed him to figure her out.

Brooklyn tried to defend herself by explaining that she wasn’t good at hiding her frustrations when she lost challenges because she wasn’t fake.

Tucker accused Brooklyn of yelling at him later in the chat as things got heated, and Brooklyn tried to defend herself for trying to play the game. He also accused her of being unable to control herself in a passive-aggressive manner.

Brooklyn later met with Chelsie and summarized what their chat was about.

“Tucker and I just talked. At a very elevated level,” Brooklyn began.

Brooklyn tells Chelsie how her chat with Tucker went and how it got heated #BB26 pic.twitter.com/G2o0LgGft3 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 20, 2024

At the same time Brooklyn was chatting with Chelsie, Tucker went back to Rubina and accused Brooklyn of doubling down on her lies.

Part 2(headphones) Tucker tells Rubina how Brooklyn is doubling down on her lies #BB26



Brooklyn continues her recap too! pic.twitter.com/6ZgQP7U08e — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 20, 2024

Brooklyn has become the clear eviction target, especially as Tucker refuses to let her defend herself. She must win the AI Arena Challenge on August 22, or she will likely be heading home next.

If Brooklyn survives this week, she will go after Tucker in Week 6.

