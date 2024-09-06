Big Brother 26 spoilers: Here’s who the new HOH is targeting

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal the Week 8 targets.

The BB26 cast is fresh off sending Joseph Rodriguez home in a surprise vote flip.

Makensy Manbeck and Chelsie Baham decided to cut ties with Joseph and keep Kimo Apaka around longer.

AINSLEY also revealed some game changes, including the show dropping back to only two nominees (instead of three).

Sending Joseph and Tucker Des Lauriers home in successive weeks has changed the dynamic in the house. But not necessarily the overall target.

Only nine people remain in competition for that $750,000 prize, and it’s crunch time for several houseguests.

A new HOH takes power on Big Brother 26

Quinn Martin watched as the rest of the houseguest played for power late Thursday night (September 5).

The Live Feeds were down for a while but returned with Chelsie in power.

Chelsie is the Week 8 Head of Household. This is her second time in power after being HOH in Week 2.

The first time around, Chelsie nominated Tucker, Lisa Weintraub, and Angela Murray. Lisa went home that week as Chelsie succeeded in getting a target out.

What is Chelsie planning to do as the HOH?

Chelsie had early discussions about her nominations and appeared settled on Angela and Kimo hitting the block.

Angela is the primary target for Chelsie. She courted thoughts of putting Leah Peters up as a replacement nominee if Kimo wins the Veto Competition.

Chelsie is using Kimo as a pawn, and she told T’Kor Clottey she wouldn’t be upset if someone used the POV to save him this week.

During a season where pawns have been going home, Kimo is in a tough spot, but Chelsie wants him to know that he is safe with her as the HOH.

Makensy floated the idea of using T’Kor as the pawn, but Chelsie wasn’t interested. Chelsie also wants to save Quinn Martin from being on the block.

Below is a video from the Live Feeds where Makensy and Chelsie talked about the noms.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.