Big Brother 26 recap: Who got sent home and what is the new AINSLEY reveal? Here’s your answers

A new Big Brother eviction episode aired on Thursday night.

By the end of the episode, a seventh houseguest had been sent home.

Quinn Martin was the Head of Household this week, and he targeted Angela Murray for eviction.

Quinn’s HOH power was upended after Leah Peters won the Power of Veto and saved Angela from the block.

Joseph Rodriguez became the replacement nominee, joining Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe on the block.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kimo, Rubina, and Joseph would have one more chance at safety with the Week 7 AI Arena Challenge.

Big Brother 26, Episode 24 recap

The September 5 episode began with host Julie Chen Moonves referencing the curse previously reported by Monsters and Critics. Would the curse continue?

Footage was shown after Leah Peters saved Angela Murray from the block at the Veto Meeting.

Angela spoke in a Diary Room session about seeing herself go to the end with Leah. In another DR session, she shared her excitement about Joseph being on the block.

Joseph was angry with Quinn about becoming the replacement nominee, and he asked Quinn to help him find the votes to stay.

Quinn wanted Joseph to stick around, and he appeared fine with Kimo or Rubina going home before the jury phase.

Cam Sullivan-Brown was fine with a plan to keep Joseph around, but Chelsie Baham was unsure after how much he had boasted about his game recently.

Relationship triangles were also featured in the episode. Joseph and Quinn have feelings for Leah, but she isn’t interested in their advances.

Chelsie has been getting jealous about Makensy and Cam spending time together. Chelsie has gotten closer to Cam, but Cam is also getting closer to Makensy.

T'Kor tells us she is trying to use Chelsie's annoyance with Cam to turn her against all the guys – including Joseph. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/jKSTZlPPOz — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 6, 2024

Who won the Week 7 AI Arena Challenge on Big Brother 26?

Kimo, Joseph, and Rubina battled for safety in the latest AI Arena Challenge.

The challenge was familiar, with the players attached to a rope they had to untangle within a maze of pipes. It’s one that took out Michael Bruner on Big Brother 24.

The first person to untangle their rope and connect it to a box across the room would win safety. The two losers would remain on the block and one would go home.

BB AI Arena Rules #BB26 First to untangle info rope and plug in their input wins! pic.twitter.com/WiQbCrFNLp — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 6, 2024

Rubina blew through the course. She easily moved through the setup and untangled her rope quicker than Joseph or Kimo. She made it look easy.

Rubina won the AI Arena Challenge and secured safety.

Who got sent home on the September 5 episode of Big Brother 26?

Kimo and Joseph remained on the block for the Eviction Ceremony. Rubina got to vote on who she wanted to keep, and it took at least four votes to send someone home.

Some awkward conversations happened as Kimo and Joseph asked people to keep them in the game.

Below is how the vote played out during the latest Big Brother Eviction Ceremony (in order):

Makensy voted to evict Joseph.

Cam voted to evict Kimo.

Leah voted to evict Kimo.

T’Kor voted to evict Joseph.

Rubina voted to evict Joseph.

Angela voted to evict Kimo.

Chelsie voted to evict Joseph.

Chelsie and Makensy successfully flipped the vote in the 24th hour. Quinn was visibly shaken.

By a vote of 4-3, Joseph Rodriguez was evicted.

What is the new AINSLEY announcement?

The BB26 jury phase has begun. The people voted out at the upcoming evictions will go to the jury house instead of going home.

AINSLEY revealed the AI Arena was closed. Only two people will be nominated each week from this point on. The houseguests were pleased.

Here’s the BB26 episode schedule for September. The CBS primetime schedule is bumping Big Brother around.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.