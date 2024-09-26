Big Brother 26 spoilers: Here’s how the Double Eviction will work and who’s getting voted out

It’s time for the Big Brother 26 Double Eviction.

Two people will get voted out on Thursday night (September 26), kicking off the stretch run to the finale.

It will be an intense night for the BB26 cast but likely an exciting one for the viewers at home.

The houseguests have been warned to expect something, so many have speculated that the Double Eviction is coming.

Only five people will be left competing for that $75,000 prize by night’s end.

The new episode debuts at 8/7c on Thursday, September 26.

Big Brother 26 spoilers about the first eviction

Makensy Manbeck is the Week 10 Head of Household. Her final nominees for eviction are Leah Peters and Angela Murray.

At the beginning of the September 26 episode, Leah or Angela will get voted out.

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds indicate Leah’s game is over. Chelsie Baham pushed to get her on the block so she could quickly vote Leah out.

Makensy tried to flip things back, but it was too late. Leah will likely become the third member of the BB26 jury. There’s still time for more craziness before this eviction vote, but it appears to be completely locked in.

Below is a video from the last night Leah and Angela spent together in the Big Brother house.

Leah & Angela have a pillow fight and a crying hug on their last night together.



Angela: You're simply the best thing.

Leah: If you stay, you better just fight your tail off.

Angela: You too. You too.

Leah: Just take that cake and fuckin run with it. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/tBZBuj1AqL — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) September 26, 2024

Here’s how the Double Eviction episode will work

The action begins after Leah is evicted on Thursday night.

The final six houseguests will play out a week’s worth of Big Brother in less than an hour.

A new Head of Household Competition will be played between Chelsie, Kimo Apaka, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Angela, and Rubina Bernabe. Makensy has to watch.

The new HOH will then host a Nomination Ceremony before everyone left in the house plays in a Veto Competition.

The winner of the Power of Veto will host a quick Veto Meeting, and the HOH will set the final nominees for the night.

The BB26 cast will vote to evict another player as the episode wraps. That person will follow Leah to the jury house and join Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey.

Makensy enters the Double Eviction episode as a clear target during the second Eviction Ceremony. She may need to win the Power of Veto to survive the night.

Later on Thursday night, the final five players will compete in a new HOH Competition, and the results will be posted as Live Feeds spoilers.

