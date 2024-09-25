Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Feeds present some questionable gameplay ahead of eviction vote

The Big Brother 26 Live Feeds have been entertaining this season but also infuriating for many viewers.

Many houseguests have made missteps that have ruined their games or been questionable; for example, Tucker Des Lauriers used the Power of Veto to save Angela Murray instead of himself.

Now that only seven people are left in the house, it continues to be messy, with some houseguests doing a terrible job at jury management.

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the past few days underscore that terrible jury management, especially considering the current Head of Household and who is on the block.

Makensy Manbeck became the Week 10 HOH; she then nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka. When Makensy won the Power of veto, she had a clear path to eliminate her target, Angela.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But Makensy decided to use the POV to save Kimo, and she placed Leah Peters on the block after promising her safety this week. Shocking Leah by naming her a replacement nominee right before she might go to the jury is bad planning.

More questionable play from the Big Brother 26 Live Feeds

Speaking about the upcoming eviction vote, Angela mentioned to Makensy that she couldn’t bring herself to place a vote for Leah to be evicted this week. But Angela doesn’t have a vote. She’s still a nominee.

Chelsie Baham spoke about nominating Angela again next week if she becomes HOH. But she said that in front of Leah, who is on the block next to Angela this week. It’s more poor gameplay for anyone trying to secure a jury vote from Leah.

Makensy has also come to regret putting Leah on the block. She discussed keeping Leah around and sending Angela to the jury house this week. But it’s likely too late, and Chelsie has been shutting down that talk.

Chelsie to Leah: "I know exactly what I'm doing if I win next week. I'm going to put up Angela and Kimo."



Leah: "But what if Angela is not here…"



Chelsie: "Oh, yeah…."#BB26 pic.twitter.com/cpvNEpaguQ — Ben (@BenBast96) September 25, 2024

A new jury member and a Double Eviction

Angela Murray or Leah Peters will become the next BB26 jury member. Their eviction vote is on September 26, and someone will head to the jury house to join Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Leah appears doomed. Despite Makensy trying to flip things back to save Leah, she doesn’t have the support.

Thursday night is also a Double Eviction. Someone will follow Leah out that front door less than an hour later. Could it be Makensy after her messy week as the HOH? She might need to win the Power of Veto to ensure her safety.

cam telling makensy and rubina he thought it would be hard to not form crushes in the house but their constant babytalk makes it easy not to 😭 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/RksQhShkx1 — angeleah (@angeleah4life) September 25, 2024

More from Big Brother

Here’s the remaining BB26 episode schedule. Only one Wednesday night episode is left, and a Friday installment has surfaced.

Danielle Reyes shaded Nicole Franzel’s voice. Danielle wants to be the new host of the Big Brother jury roundtable, and she doesn’t like Nicole’s name being mentioned.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.