Big Brother 26 spoilers: A plan for the next eviction vote

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds confirm the primary target for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

CBS viewers who weren’t paying attention to the feeds were likely shocked by what happened on the latest episode.

Leah Peters won the Power of Veto and decided she should use it. She felt she could secure a jury vote by saving someone from the block.

Leah saved Angela Murray, the primary target for Head of Household Quinn Martin.

Angela was also the primary target of many Big Brother fans posting on social media.

But Angela is now safe at the next eviction vote. Quinn was forced to regroup with the people he chose to work with this week.

Who is targeted at the September 5 Eviction Ceremony on Big Brother 26?

Rubina Bernabe, Joseph Rodriguez, and Kimo Apaka are the final nominees for Week 7.

The primary eviction target is Kimo. Chelsie Baham, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Leah, and Makensy Manbeck plan to vote him out.

It only takes four votes to evict someone this week, so it’s a done deal—unless Kimo wins the AI Arena Challenge.

Kimo has one last shot to save himself. Beating Rubina and Joseph in the September 5 AI Arena Challenge would find him safe.

Rubina and Joseph also know the risks of being one of the final two nominees this week, so they want to escape the block. Joseph wouldn’t throw another challenge, would he?

The vote gets trickier if Kimo is safe. Leah told Joseph she would protect him, and Angela said she would vote the way Leah told her this week. But Angela and Leah also joined an all-girls alliance with Rubina, giving them an excuse to send Joseph packing.

If Kimo is still on the block, the eviction vote will be straightforward. However, a Joseph vs. Rubina vote could lead to intriguing television.

As a reminder, sending someone home this Thursday night only takes four votes.

