Big Brother 26 recap: An HOH in crisis, more Power of Veto chaos, and final nominees set for Week 7

A new Big Brother 26 episode aired Wednesday night, helping catch fans up on the past week.

Quinn Martin became the Head of Household on the last episode, securing power after helping to send Tucker Des Lauriers home.

The power shifted in the house during that Tucker eviction, especially since the people working with him (T’Kor Clotty and Kimo Apaka) were how he got nominated.

T’Kor and Kimo were on the wrong side of the house as Quinn took over, but Quinn let T’Kor know he didn’t want to target her.

Quinn nominated Angela Murray, Kimo, and Rubina Bernabe for eviction.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Quinn also revealed that Angela was his primary target, so he foresaw an easy week leading to Angela going home. Would he get his way?

Big Brother 26, Episode 23 recap

The September 4 episode of Big Brother picked up following the Nomination Ceremony hosted by Quinn.

Quinn explained his nominees again, stating Angela needed to go or she would get carried to the end. Rubina and Kimo were just “pawns.”

Rubina was unsurprised about being nominated since she worked closely with Tucker.

Kimo was “feeling all the things” after getting nominated, and said he didn’t understand why Quinn nominated him.

Angela said “I deserve it” after she got nominated. She admitted to calling Quinn derogatory names.

Quinn revealed in a Diary Room session that he needed the nominations to stay the same because he didn’t want to nominate a fourth person.

Chelsie Batam was upset that T’Kor wasn’t on the block, but Quinn said he would protect T’Kor for the week after she kept Leah Peters off the block in Week 6.

A segment was also shown where Joseph Rodriguez came clean about how much he was crushing on Leah. Joseph was also shown talking trash about Tucker. Later, Joseph spoke about how good he felt he had been playing Big Brother so far.

they really doing joseph dirty this episode lol #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Gj3jElIbFW — Keegan (@americoconut) September 5, 2024

Another important Veto Competition for the Big Brother 26 cast

Joseph and Leah were selected to play in the Veto Competition. They went up against Quinn, Angela, Rubina, and Kimo.

The six houseguests had to compete at building a bot. They were shown a model they could study. Then they went to their respective rooms to construct their bots.

It was a difficult challenge because the assembly rooms were pitch-black. The first person to correctly build their bot would win the Power of Veto.

The people not in the challenge got to watch the Veto Competition on the Living Room screens.

Joseph claimed he was throwing the challenge. But this time the people in the house could see him putting in zero effort.

Leah won the Power of Veto. It was her first challenge victory of the summer.

#BB26



Leah's POV win…

You are sick nasty, you are incredible, you looked really cool in yellow, I like your smile, you treat people with kindness, you are really funny, you are really good at cooking. There's a lot. The word sensational comes to mind when I think of you. pic.twitter.com/mb3l3sYmZy — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) September 5, 2024

What happened at the Veto Meeting for Big Brother 26 in Week 7?

Chaos took over the house as Leah considered using the Power of Veto. Quinn chatted with her and felt he had convinced her to keep nominations the same.

Angela went to Joseph for safety, but he told her she was Quinn’s target. Leah wanted Angela as a BB26 jury member, but Quinn wanted her gone. Would she choose her game or play Quinn’s game?

Leah used the Power of Veto to save Angela.

Quinn named Joseph as the replacement nominee.

The final nominees for Week 7 are Kimo, Rubina, and Joseph. One of them is going home during the September 5 episode.

joseph AND quinn getting the friendzone edit omg #bb26 pic.twitter.com/QDoX8QQwja — Madison (@MadisonYashar) September 5, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 cast

Tucker is home and interacting with fans. Big Brother fans will see Tucker again at the season finale, but he is already sharing his thoughts online.

Here is the updated September episode schedule for BB26. Some changes are in play due to the CBS primetime schedule beginning.

The Survivor 47 cast was also released (for fans interested in watching the new season).

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.