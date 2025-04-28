Big Brother 26 showmance celebrates anniversary

The Big Brother 26 showmance between Makensy Manbeck and Matt Hardeman is still strong.

Big Brother fans met Makensy and Matt during the Summer 2024 season.

A quick friendship blossomed between Matt and Makensy, but it was cut short when he got evicted on Day 10.

Matt drew the ire of Angela Murray, the first Head of Household on BB26, and she worked to send him home early.

While Makensy was sad that Matt had been evicted, he would continue to express his feelings for her on social media from home.

A romantic relationship between Makensy and Matt didn’t begin until after the season. That’s when they tried things out and later became social media official.

Regarding the final results from BB26, Makensy finished as the runner-up to the winner, Chelsie Baham. Cam Sullivan-Brown, the third part of their strong alliance, finished in third place.

A big anniversary for Makensy and Matt

Makensy and Matt are celebrating their six-month anniversary, and she posted about getting him the perfect gift.

“6 months w/ Matt so had to get him the best gift ever… Me!!!☺️,” Makensy wrote on Instagram.

The post features a fun video showing Makensy creating the perfect shirt for Matt. The T-shirt features many pictures of Makensy from their relationship, giving Matt something to wear and think about her each day.

Her post also shows some great images of the couple together over the past six months. That includes celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Matt loves his gift from Makensy

“HAHAHAHAHAHA i cant wait to wear this 😂😂😂,” Matt commented on Makensy’s post.

He wasn’t the only one who enjoyed it.

“Obsessed haha i want a makensy shirt,” wrote one follower.

“Omg !! This is funny! Best gift ever!! ❤️,” posted someone else.

“So happy for you two…. 6 months already… where does the time go.? Love your love you have for each other,” celebrated a fan.

Matt loves the gift from Makensy. Pic credit: @makensyjomanbeck/Instagram

