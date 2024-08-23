Big Brother 26 recap: An intense Arena Challenge and a crushed houseguest goes home

Big Brother 26 sent another houseguest home on Thursday night.

It was the fifth eviction episode of the season, and Tucker Des Lauriers had a successful week on charge.

Tucker had so many targets that it was easy to succeed. He also won the Power of Veto to make the final nominees anyone he wanted.

Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Chelsie Baham were the final three nominees for the week.

Each nominee had one more chance at safety with the Week 5 AI Arena Challenge.

Ahead of the episode, the Live Feeds also hinted at T’Kor Clottey trying to flip the vote. Would she?

Big Brother 26, Episode 18 recap from August 22

Host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed Big Brother fans to Day 39 of the season.

Pre-taped footage from after the Veto Meeting opened the episode, showing the fallout of Tucker shaking things up again. He exposed the main alliances and revealed that there were targets other than himself.

The Power of Veto put Quinn Martin in a good spot. Quinn got to side-step being in alliances with the people who got exposed.

Brooklyn then called herself one of “the best players” in the house as she spoke about getting revenge.

Meanwhile, Cheslie began spiraling after hitting the block, including going after Quinn.

A segment was shown where Tucker and Brooklyn got heated. He called out her game moves, and she tried to defend her moves to stay in the house.

T’Kor and Kimo were shown pushing to keep Chelsie, no matter who she might sit next to after the AI Arena Challenge. Would they flip it on Tucker? They needed Rubina (his showmance) on their side to get it done.

If T’kor flips the house again I’m sorry she’s my number one #BB26 pic.twitter.com/gaIGCXvisz — Trinity 🦋 (@Trinityreality1) August 23, 2024

Who won the AI Arena Challenge during Episode 18 of Big Brother 26?

Chelsie, Cam, and Brooklyn battled for safety in the Week 5 AI Arena Challenge.

The challenge required the players to watch as letters came across screens and figure out what words were presented. They then had to match objects to locations. It took them a while to figure it out.

Chelsie won the Week 5 AI Arena Challenge. She was safe from eviction.

Who got sent home from Big Brother 26 in Week 5?

Cam and Brooklyn were the final nominees for the week. One of them was getting evicted before the episode ended.

Brooklyn pushed hard to get people to keep her around, but the other houseguests didn’t seem receptive. She called Tucker “The Big Bad Wolf” as she campaigned. It followed Brooklyn saying she was “smarter” than Tucker earlier in the episode.

Cam was reserved in his speech, but accidentally asked people to vote for him (instead of saving him). It led to a good laugh.

The eviction broke down as follows (in order):

Chelsie voted to evict Cam.

Leah voted to evict Brooklyn.

Quinn voted to evict Brooklyn.

Makensy voted to evict Brooklyn.

Rubina voted to evict Brooklyn.

Kimo voted to evict Brooklyn.

T’Kor voted to evict Brooklyn.

Angela voted to evict Brooklyn.

Joseph voted to evict Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Rivera was evicted from the Big Brother house.

Brooklyn: I'm smarter than you Tucker



Gurl can't even get the correct answers in the BB AI Arena when it's already spelled out in front of her 😭😭😭#BB26 pic.twitter.com/218WEMtTuE — Johann (@johanntimkang) August 23, 2024

